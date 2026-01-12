HMS Driver’s Hollywood Girlfriend Featured in Mr. Beast’s $1,000,000 Game Show With 30 Celebs

YouTube has become quite a popular platform for NASCAR drivers and their acquaintances, helping them grow a larger audience. Some of the more popular YouTubers are also known for hosting such guests, and Mr. Beast is one of those. With 459 million subscribers, he is the most popular channel on the platform, and recently hosted a challenge with 30 celebrities.

The challenge was quite simple. The celebrities had to stay within a circle, and whoever stayed in the longest would win $1 million, which would then be donated to a charity of their choice. Many popular faces could be seen in the video, including the girlfriend of an HMS-backed Xfinity (now O’Reilly Auto Parts) Series driver.

Black-ish star makes an appearance in the million-dollar challenge

Marsai Martin, who has been dating Hendrick-backed driver Rajah Caruth since 2021, was also one of the 30 celebrities in the video. Others featured in the video were professional wrestlers Nikki and Brie Bella, NBA veteran Dwight Howard, and Sal Vulcano.

Like everyone else, Martin was quite optimistic about the challenge, and it seemed that she was prepared to win the $1M. As mentioned, the overall challenge sounded simple; however, the mini-challenges within it made it exceptionally difficult.

She managed to clear round 1, where participants were made to throw dodge balls in circles hung above Tesla cars and a Lamborghini. There were a few faces that lost out in round 1, but the game that followed was more challenging.

Kevin Hart, co-host with Mr. Beast, stacked colored boxes to make a tower before knocking it down. In a limited time, the participants were supposed to recreate it in the same order to continue to the next round. While six of them managed to do so, Marsai Martin fell just a little short of the time and was eliminated.

This was more of a fun activity for the celebrities, but it got quite challenging up until the end. Steve O managed to win, but the other celebrities made iconic appearances, too.

Marsai Martin has established herself well. She starred in black-ish, playing Diane Johnson, and has also made appearances in movies like Little (2019) and Fantasy Football (2022). Her relationship with Rajah Caruth became public in May 2024, when photos of them together at a NASCAR race surfaced. Martin later discussed it in The Breakfast Club.

Their bond is going strong; Martin often attends Caruth’s races, bringing along friends like Miles Brown. She often speaks highly of his emotional intelligence, patience, and stability that he brings to the table.

As for Caruth, he has also been a familiar face, but more so in the racing world. Rajah Caruth’s career has revolved around stock car racing, and he has been a part of the Truck Series since 2022, but is about to make a jump in 2026.

What is Rajah Caruth doing in 2026?

Caruth has been racing full-time in the Truck Series since 2023 and has been with Spire Motorsports since the following year. Having collected two race wins in the past two seasons, he comes off as a competitive driver.

In fact, he finished the season 7th in the standings in 2024 and 7th in 2025, which was a major improvement from 16th in 2023. However, his time behind the wheel of a Truck seems to be over in 2026.

He has made 22 starts in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series since 2022 with various teams. Although he did not have the strongest results, the lack of consistent participation could be blamed for it. But that is set to change in the upcoming season as he will run a full schedule with two teams: JR Motorsports and Jordan Anderson Racing.

Hendrick Motorsports will continue to back him as a sponsor this season as well, owing to his consistent finishes last year.

His deal with Dale Jr’s team was signed back in October, but that is only a part-time participation in the 2026 season. However, he will be reuniting with JAR for the rest of the 10 races, making it a full schedule run.

Having the opportunity to run with JR could prove to be rather iconic for him. This could be the chance of a lifetime, and perhaps a full-time seat in the Cup Series in the future.

Either way, 2026 looks to be a strong year for the HMS-backed driver, and fans hope that he will stay consistent and deliver strong results.