HMS Legend Breaks Silence With Touching Christmas Message to NASCAR Fans Days After Greg Biffle Tragedy

This Christmas ought to be difficult. The plane crash that claimed the lives of former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle, his wife, and their two children has sent shockwaves throughout the NASCAR community. Grief poured in almost instantly, and the Hendrick Motorsports family members were among the first to express it.

Jeff Gordon, a four-time Cup champion and longtime rival, put words to the sorrow many couldn’t find, reflecting not just on the fierce battle but on the man behind the helmet off track, ending his message with a simple “My heart goes out to the Biffle family and everyone hurting.” But as the HMS family stood united and supportive, one of its most respected voices couldn’t help but frame the tragedy through a sobering truth.

Taking to X, Ray Evernham, Gordon’s former championship-winning crew chief, definitely made a few teary-eyed with his emotional message about the fleeting moments of life.

“It’s been a rough week or so, but today is a special day. It’s Christmas, and it’s about family, it’s about being together, it’s about great memories,” he said. “And we don’t know how many Christmases we’re going to get. Some of the Christmases, people who start the year with us won’t be here.”

And Evernham couldn’t have put it any better. Greg Biffle had been enthusiastically promoting his annual “Biffmas” initiative in the days leading up to the accident, a project centered on spreading holiday cheer through daily cash giveaways and prizes for fans.

For Cristina Biffle, that spirit of giving was the heart of the reason. Cathy Grossu, Cristina’s mother, was also involved in the festive goodwill, helping deliver letters from Santa to children as part of a holiday outreach effort.

Tragically, Cathy later shared that her daughter managed to send a brief text message from the aircraft just moments before the accident, indicating that something was wrong.

It was the final message she would ever receive from her daughter, one that she said would haunt her forever.

Biffle, 55, along with his wife, 35, and their children, 14-year-old Emma and five-year-old Ryder, were killed when their plane crashed at Statesville Regional Airport. Also among the victims were pilot Dennis Dutton, his son Jack, and Craig Wadsworth.

At the time of the accident, the family had been visiting their close friend Garrett Mitchell, widely known as Cleetus McFarland in Florida, for his birthday.

The two had grown close over the past year after working together on Hurricane Helene relief efforts, with Biffle serving as a mentor as Mitchell expanded his driving pursuits.

And this is exactly what Evernham alluded to: a reminder that life is fragile and every moment we have matters.

“Life is a gift and I’m very, very thankful for all of my friends, my family. Today is a blessing and as we go into the new year, I will carry great memories forward and know that all of you who have been so special to me, Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, love you all,” he added.

The HMS legend, who is set to join Penske in their IndyCar operation, still feels the ripples of the loss.

And while this message can be a real tear-jerker or two, it hits way worse for the fans and family who received the Biffles’ Christmas card.

Biffle’s last message to the world

The holiday card now reads like a heartbreaking farewell. Dated December 21, it showed the family of four smiling and embracing each other, unaware it would become their final message to loved ones.

“We hope that you are able to slow down and enjoy the magic and joy that this season has to offer. We hope you have a great New Year! Sending love, Greg, Cristina, Emma & Ryder,” the note read.

Family friend Ron Herbert, who received the card, described the moment as deeply emotional, saying no words could adequately express what the Biffles meant to him.

With Christmas being a lot more somewhere in the year ending on a tough note, it can be said with much certainty that the holidays won’t be easy on the remaining Biffle family, the NASCAR community, and friends connected to him.

In the days since, the Christmas card has taken on a deeper meaning for many, no longer just a holiday greeting but a quiet and unintended farewell.