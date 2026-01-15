HMS Legend Uses Original ‘Chase’ Backlash to Shut Down Current Format Critics

When change comes around, there is almost always going to be a group of people who dislike the change and have something to say. With the current change to the championship format in NASCAR, which has gone back to the Chase, critics from around the world have found their time to shine. Fanbases of sports are definitely always going to be the loudest people with the most to say, but the athletes who participate in the sport themselves are the ones who can shut this down, as did Chad Knaus recently.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Knaus shuts down critics

SiriusXM NASCAR Radio has put in the work to get the thoughts of the drivers on this new change. Hendrick Motorsports legend, Knaus, shut the critics down with his recall of the original Chase.

ADVERTISEMENT



He grew up in the 36-race era, with different numbers of events throughout the season. When they raced with this format, he said that the drivers would just try to get the tally. If you worked for the tally, “there you were.”

But just because Knaus was most familiar with this format, and there may have been flaws with the playoff format they replaced it with, didn’t mean that he and the others liked it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I can be frank. When the Chase format showed up, none of us really liked that either,” Knaus said.

There will always be people who dislike something or find it unappealing in a way it was not intended to be. But as crew chief, Knaus approached it a certain way.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“The way that I always approached it as a crew chief, and I still do to this day, the rules are what the rules are. And the people that can be fluid and adapt the best are going to be the most successful,” Knaus said, shutting down the critics.

Many others have agreed with this sentiment of just focusing on what they can do best within the conditions, especially drivers like Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch, among others.

Joey Logano had also said, “The rules are the rules and we’re gonna play by them. They’re not gonna change because we don’t like it. They are what they are, so let’s go figure out how to win with it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

HMS has had a history where the 10-race format has worked for them. There is, however, a big twist compared to how Jimmie and he won their championships. The stage points. These points accumulate quickly and can have a significant impact on what happens. While the fans continue to speculate and voice opinions on the new format, they can take the words from NASCAR legends such as Knaus to heart.

“I’m excited about it. I think it’s good. Change is always, I think, good for things, so looking forward to it,” said Knaus.

Meanwhile, as the season is set to begin, HMS has landed a major partnership that will significantly change their fitness and well-being side of things.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hendrick Motorsports partners with Atrium Health

Atrium Health has joined the 15-time NASCAR Cup Series champions, Hendrick Motorsports, in an innovative partnership. This partnership includes naming rights to the new 35,000-square-foot Atrium Health Motorsports Athletic Center located on the team’s campus in Concord.

The agreement establishes Atrium Health as both a brand partner of Hendrick Motorsports and a long-term provider of athlete and employee wellness. The center will provide integrated medical, wellness, and sports performance resources for the team’s more than 50 pit crew athletes. They will also support the health needs of Hendrick Motorsports’ Charlotte-area employees.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beginning in the 2026 NASCAR season, Atrium Health will have a significant presence across all Hendrick Motorsports-fielded teams, including logo placement on driver fire suits, crew apparel, athletic training gear, and track equipment.

The organization has actively supported the NASCAR industry through many initiatives, like the NASCAR Day Giveathon and by providing sports medicine coverage at major events such as the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“People are the foundation of our organization, and supporting their health and performance is essential to our success. Our new partnership with Atrium Health brings best-in-class clinical and performance resources directly to our campus. There’s no facility like this in the world of auto racing. It’s a game-changer.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Atrium Health Motorsports Athletic Center will help our athletes perform at their best and give our teammates convenient access to high-quality health care. We value the shared commitment to people that defines both our organizations, and we look forward to a truly incredible collaboration in the coming years,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports.