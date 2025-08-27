Fans Plead Chase Elliott to Recapture Winning Formula Amidst NASCAR Playoffs Pressure

Chase Elliott, the 2020 Cup Series champion with five wins that year, holds seventh in the playoff standings thanks to his sole victory at Atlanta’s Quaker State 400 in June. Arguably the most fan-favorite driver, he’s stayed consistent this season with 13 top-10 finishes. His P10 at Daytona’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 kept that streak alive. But as playoffs loom, is his 2025 profile so far enough to help him sail through?

The playoff phase starts at Darlington’s Cook Out Southern 500 and tightens the pressure even more. Its abrasive surface and tactical short-track racing will expose whether he’s a favorite or a driver who needs late-season sparks; his handling of this phase will set the tone. Yet questions linger on ramping up aggression, and whether he will be able to push through with his current results and strategies.

Chase Elliott‘s X post after Daytona’s Coke Zero Sugar 400. “P10 @ Daytona. What’d ya say we go playoff racing? 😏 #di9” – captures his mood for the postseason. The conversation shifts back to high-stakes racing. Locked in with one win, he’s seventh with 2013 points, but the playoffs demand more. Pressure builds as elimination rounds cut four drivers each time, starting with Darlington, Illinois, and Bristol. Competitors like teammate Kyle Larson (three wins, leading points) and Ryan Blaney (two wins, fresh off Daytona) add heat, with Larson at +26 above the cut and Blaney surging post-victory.

P10 @ Daytona. What’d ya say we go playoff racing? 😏 #di9

— Chase Elliott (@chaseelliott) August 24, 2025

Elliott hyped the format on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “And for me, those last 10 are, they feel like the sport should feel to me… It’s either go big and make it happen or don’t. And it’s totally in your hands whether or not that happens. And I love that.” This reflects his embrace of intensity but substantiates the need for wins over consistency.

After Daytona, he noted Blaney‘s win cost him playoff points: “I think Ryan (Blaney) jumped us in points, and so did Kyle (Larson), so unfortunately, we lost a couple of playoff points there.” With Denny Hamlin (four wins) and William Byron (two wins) close, Elliott must outperform these rivals to advance, especially at tracks like Darlington, where he’s notched four top-fives since 2015. As Elliott preps for this crucible, his supporters aren’t holding back on what he needs to thrive.

Fans rally with tough love and bold advice

One fan urged, “I think you need to take a page from your buddy Blaney and learn how to come from 13th to 1st in 2 laps. That last night was crazy with you and Larson.” This nods to Blaney’s dramatic Daytona surge, rocketing from 12th in the final restart to win by 0.031 seconds over Daniel Suarez. Elliott, starting strong but fading to P10, was tangled in pushes with Larson during chaotic restarts. Their Hendrick bond showed strain earlier at Iowa, where Larson vented on the radio after contact, saying he “just exploded” from frustration, though both downplayed the beef afterward. This plea highlights Elliott’s need for late-race boldness like Blaney’s to flip positions fast.

“Be more aggressive or your playoffs will end quickly. You could have won that race last night but let a 3rd line go right past you that ended up making Blaney the winner and dropped you 2 spots in regular season standings. Drive every race like you drove the Atlanta night race, and you can win it all.” At Daytona, Elliott held mid-pack but allowed outer lanes to gain, letting Blaney’s line prevail in the four-wide finish. This dropped him behind Blaney and Larson in points, costing him bonus playoff markers. Contrast this with Atlanta, where he passed Brad Keselowski on the last lap for his 20th career win, leading 51 laps amid crashes. That aggressive drive snapped a 44-race drought, proving his edge at home tracks.

“What a ya say the next time Larson is in front of you, be a good teammate and give him a damn push.” Teamwork lapses marked 2025, like at Richmond, where Larson felt roughed up, leading to radio rants. Though Elliott finished top-10 there, incidents echoed Iowa’s dust-ups, where Larson admitted overreacting but stressed clean racing. As Hendrick allies, mutual pushes at superspeedways like Talladega could boost both, yet separate strategies often prevail. This fan call underscores playoff survival hinging on allied support against outsiders like Hamlin.

Optimism shone in: “Time to go on a 10-race roll; I believe you can do it.” The playoffs span exactly 10 races, from Darlington‘s Southern 500 to Phoenix’s finale. Elliott’s history fuels belief; his 2020 title run included four late wins. Currently +7 above the Round of 16 cut, a streak could vault him past leaders like Larson. But tracks like Bristol, where he’s grabbed five top-fives, test consistency. This echoes his pre-playoff vibe, loving the “go big” mindset.

Finally, a championship cheer: “I say let’s go win the big trophy 🏆 @chaseelliott ! Up next Darlington to tough to tame! #9 go after it!🏁🏳👏🙏🙀” Darlington, dubbed “Too Tough to Tame,” opens playoffs August 31, where Elliott seeks his first win despite strong runs. His 2020 Phoenix triumph secured the Bill France Cup, mirroring this goal. With the field set, including Briscoe +4 and Wallace at +2, Elliott’s Darlington spring race (top 10) offers a base. This rally cry ties to his excitement for fall intensity.