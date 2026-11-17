Corey Day is closer than ever to making his NASCAR Cup Series debut, but one unresolved decision could determine when that long-awaited opportunity finally arrives. In September, Hendrick Motorsports announced a long-term extension with the young driver, confirming he would compete full-time in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2027 alongside a limited Cup schedule with Spire Motorsports. The announcement marked a major step in Day’s development, yet his path to NASCAR’s top division is not as straightforward as it might appear. Hendrick president Jeff Andrews has now shed light on what still needs to fall into place.

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“That’s a great point, right, of just how different the cars are now between the two series, and, you know, there’s a lot of factors that weigh in to when and where those tracks will be,” Hendrick Motorsports president Jeff Andrews said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “First and foremost, we want Kyle (Larson) and Jeff Gordon’s input, right, on what that should be and what that, you know, next phase should be for Corey.” Andrews added that Hendrick must also work with NASCAR to understand its comfort level with Day competing at particular venues, especially since some starts will be his first in a Next Gen Cup car.

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That makes the planning process more complicated than simply filling available weekends on Hendrick’s calendar. Day is expected to make five to six Cup starts in 2027, but the team wants those opportunities to support his development rather than rush him into unfamiliar situations. Larson and Gordon have already been instrumental in shaping his transition from dirt racing to pavement, making their assessments particularly important as he approaches NASCAR’s highest level.

Day’s experience explains why Hendrick is taking a measured approach. The 20-year-old California native built his reputation in sprint cars and other dirt disciplines before joining Hendrick Motorsports in December 2024. He has since worked through different pavement categories, including the TA2 ranks, while developing his skills in full-bodied stock cars. Although his progress has been rapid, Cup competition presents another significant adjustment.

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The difference between the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series car and the Next Gen machine is one of the biggest considerations. Day will remain full-time in the O’Reilly Series in 2027, driving the No. 17 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet while chasing the championship. He will also need to adapt to the Cup car’s handling and learn how it behaves in traffic against experienced drivers. Running both series in the same weekend could make that transition more demanding, particularly when the cars require different approaches.

Day has already acknowledged that challenge. When Hendrick first outlined his Cup plans in September, he said his initial goal would be to complete every lap of his races. He also emphasized the importance of learning race craft, explaining that the Cup car feels very different when running alone compared with battling in traffic. For a driver still building his pavement résumé, those first starts are intended to provide valuable seat time rather than immediate results.

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There is also a logistical complication. Day’s Cup starts will come with Spire Motorsports, not as a fifth Hendrick entry. Hendrick already fields four full-time Cup cars and cannot simply add another under the current charter arrangement. Hendrick’s technical alliance with Spire provides a route for Day to compete in a Chevrolet while remaining part of Hendrick’s development program. However, the two organizations must coordinate their schedules, personnel and race-weekend plans before confirming the lineup.

Andrews said Hendrick had already discussed potential races but still needed to understand Spire’s schedule and determine what would work for both teams. The original target was to focus on the middle and latter portions of the 2027 season, mixing intermediate tracks with short tracks. Andrews now hopes to have a firm plan before the end of 2026, giving everyone time to prepare.

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Hendrick has described the project as its own driver development program, with Day’s 2027 campaign serving as an important step toward a possible full-time Cup future. His two O’Reilly Series victories at Talladega and Dover in 2026 have already demonstrated his potential.

The next season will test how quickly he can transfer that success to a different level of competition. For now, the priority is not simply getting Day into a Cup car. It is choosing the right races, with the right preparation, to make his first season count.