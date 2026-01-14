Hendrick Motorsports Star Breaks Silence on Shelved Midget Series Career With Humble Claim

Among the NASCAR drivers, the midget series plays a very important role. Many successful NASCAR drivers have started their journey as drivers in midget racing. Even after graduating to the pinnacle of stock car racing, NASCAR drivers stay in touch with midget racing. Just take the example of drivers like Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell. They are a part of the Chili Bowl Nationals driver roster. However, Alex Bowman differs from such drivers.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

He generally avoids the midget racing class. As a driver for one of the top teams in motorsports, you might wonder why he doesn’t participate in such a competitive racing class. But you will be surprised to know that the reasoning behind the same is quite personal for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alex Bowman accepts that he doesn’t “fit” in midget racing

Alex Bowman was at the Chili Bowl Nationals prepping the car for his team, Alex Bowman Racing. He was approached by the interviewers about his midget and sprint racing career. It was then that Bowman made a shocking revelation:

“I think the biggest thing for me in the midget side of things is that I just don’t fit. My knees are in the steering box so bad. I am super uncomfortable driving the race car. I can be comfortable in a seat with no safety or support, because I gain so much room.

“But in a seat that’s acceptable, I just don’t have enough room in the car. It’s tough. The distance from my hips and knees is long and gets my knees in the steering box really bad.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Bowman, standing 1.85 meters tall, is not of average height. His taller frame and long leg length make the modern midget car cockpits extremely cramped for him.

However, if we take a look back at his career during his early days, this wasn’t the case. As a youngster, with a shorter build, Bowman was a pretty good driver in the midget series. In fact, he was named USAC National Midget Rookie of the Year in 2009. In 2008, he won the USAC National Focus Midget championship with 11 victories to his name.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

So, looking at his career in the midget class statistically, we can safely assume that Bowman was indeed a star performer during his early career. The midget cars are extremely small and have to be driven on the edge of grip. In such cases, a small accident can become serious for someone who doesn’t belong in the car.

Bowman himself faced the same in 2010. He ended up fracturing his clavicle and rib during an accident in a USAC race. As such, Bowman’s decision not participate in midget racing reflects his maturity. If he ends up getting injured before the NASCAR season starts and ends up losing out on a few races in the Cup Series, his seat will be at risk.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is better for his sake that he doesn’t lose a full-time NASCAR seat by involving himself in midget racing as a hobby. But his physical challenges have not reduced his love for the sport. Bowman fields his own team in the category. According to him, setting up the cars before the race is as enjoyable as racing in them. “That, and, with midgets, I am probably better at setting them up than driving them.”

But what about his Cup Series season?

ADVERTISEMENT

Bowman in trouble ahead of 2026 NASCAR season

It took him 80 races to break his winless streak in NASCAR in 2024. Come 2025, Alex Bowman was again unable to bring forth any good results to Hendrick Motorsports. He remained winless throughout the season and qualified for the Playoffs on the basis of points. Alex Bowman’s teammates, on the other hand, are overachievers in NASCAR.

Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott are the champions, with Larson being the title favorite in 2026 after winning the championship in 2025. William Byron may not have won championships, but he has a winning streak with HMS. Bowman has failed deliver on multiple occasions.

His injuries made him underperform severely prior to 2024, and he was out of form again in 2025. For Bowman, it is a do-or-die situation in a team that is sitting at the top of the NASCAR ladder.

ADVERTISEMENT

Do you think Bowman will be able to retain his seat in the 2026 season, or will he end up losing a contract with HMS?