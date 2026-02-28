HMS Star Publicly Calls Cup Series Inferior With Bold 5-Word Declaration on NASCAR O’Reilly Series

Since its inception, the Tier 2 division of the NASCAR national series has carried several different identities. Often caught between the dominance of the Cup Series and the distinct identity of the Truck Series, the division struggled to define itself. But Hendrick Motorsports test driver Anthony Alfredo believes there is one major reason why the series is already performing at a level that rivals, if not exceeds, the pinnacle of stock car racing.

NASCAR O’Reilly Series has found its footing

“Honestly, we produce the best racing in NASCAR, in my opinion,” says Anthony Alfredo when asked about their recent success. The CW took over broadcast operations of the O’Reilly Series last year. Since then, it has started a campaign to change fan sentiment about the division. The Truck Series is known for truck racing, and the Cup Series is the topmost level in stock car racing.

This left the O’Reilly Series in a limbo that stripped it of all of its identity. Yes, the veterans love racing in the O’Reilly Series, but there was nothing more than that for the fans to look forward to. But that narrative has considerably changed in the past couple of years. Alfredo credits this resurgence to The CW and their ambitious ideas.

“It’s really cool. First of all, I really want to appreciate The CW because having our own network for the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts series is huge, not just for the title sponsor but for all of us racing. The teams, the sponsors that allow us to be on the track, and everyone that gets exposure out of it.

“We are the premier motorsports event on The CW, and that network has increased our numbers significantly. And honestly, we produce the best racing in NASCAR, in my opinion. I think having that emphasis is critical. We are no longer the prelude; you see the Truck Series often being things like that to the Cup Series.”

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Imago via Drive Studio (newscaststudio)

That’s a bold and unapologetic claim to make, and Alfredo has every right to stand his ground. First of all, the cars in the O’Reilly series are much better for oval racing. These cars attract NASCAR’s upper echelons to keep the racing spark alive in their hearts. More than that, the Xfinity Series offers considerably more competition on the racing grid.

Alfredo echoes these sentiments when he claims,

“We are essentially our series, and it’s still professional stock car racing. We are more competitive than we probably ever have been in the last few years. As competitive as or more than the past decade, as we’ve seen. So, having a new type of sponsor come in to show us how healthy it is, O’Reilly is doing a really great job to make a statement, make it known, and allow us to go on and continue putting on great events for the series.”

The best example of this success was Saturday’s O’Reilly Race Atlanta. It broke records for most viewership at Atlanta, making it the best event at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in more than a decade. The CW’s broadcast smashed FOX’s record while the latter is already earning criticism from fans.

Why is O’Reilly no longer the stepping stone?

On first glance, it would seem that on paper that O’Reilly is still the series that leads drivers to the Cup Series. However, there are some key elements that can only be witnessed during the race weekend. The biggest difference is the dominance of the Big 3 in the Cup Series. The best series in stock car racing is more or less about the same heroes every weekend.

On the other hand, it is very difficult to debate about a driver’s dominance in the O’Reilly Series. Atlanta was a great example of the same. Austin Hill has the records in his favor. He was also leading the race in the last laps. However, one touch from Ross Chastain and he lost any hope of a win. Meanwhile, Sheldon Creed grabbed the crown and ended his streak of runner-up finishes.

That’s not all. The audience for the Cup Series is in a constant state of confusion. If they watch the broadcast on FOX or use some other network, then the 36 races are distributed in a confusing manner, making it difficult to keep up with the latest happenings. And FOX is the biggest culprit among them all. Their annoying interruptions during broadcasts and monotonous commentary have left the audience fuming.

Meanwhile, the O’Reilly series is so much easier to follow. They have it all organized with a single broadcaster and can easily run a very specific campaign. The buildup to the race, the post-race narratives, and the amazing stories from drivers during interviews. Everything makes it feel so much simpler yet sophisticated in a positive manner. The lack of chaos really helps the audience.

Also, the veteran drivers in the Cup Series are very laid back. They tend to play it safe because they know their contract is secure. In their eyes, there are so many second chances that they can easily skip taking the risk. That’s why when an aggressive driver like Carson Hocevar comes in, they react like angry hornets.

That’s not the case in the O’Reilly series. The drivers know that it is make or break every weekend. For them, every race is a shot worth taking, and every lost chance is a negative remark on their resume. So the Xfinity drivers are much more daring on track. They do not care about the end; they know that if they do not go for the gap, some other driver will take their place. The bigger and better teams are always on the lookout for talent.

So, these drivers know that their hunger can’t die down. Especially coming from a humble, sponsorless background. This makes the O’Reilly Series a hotspot of unending action.