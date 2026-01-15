HMS Star Refuses to Settle for ‘Awkward Podium’ Amidst Humble Chili Bowl Admission

Midget Racing is often known for its tricky and firm way of racing. A type that is often the most demanding and unforgiving. Even if a driver is a champion in NASCAR, IndyCar, or has won the Golden Driller multiple times, the Chili Bowl can indeed overwhelm him. But in Corey Day’s case, it has rather been a humbling experience.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Day, a driver with far less experience when it comes to racing in the overall sense, faced that challenge on Wednesday when he participated in the preliminary feature. So much so, that he would prefer to miss out on the ‘awkward podium’ for the Chili Bowl on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hendrick Motorsports star fine to settle for less, but not for ‘awkward podium’

Like every other year, the Chili Bowl week is currently underway at the SageNet Center, formerly known as the Tulsa Expo Center, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The competition kicked off with the preliminary rounds for all categories on Monday, as the Golden Driller race will take place on Saturday.

During the prelims of the Chili Bowl week, a handful of drivers, such as the three-time winner Christopher Bell (of Joe Gibbs Racing in NASCAR), tasted success. While others, including Corey Day, faced a roadblock. Even in the Race of Champions.

When asked to speak about his outing, the Hendrick Motorsports star made it clear that he would prefer not to be in the awkward podium situation. With that, Day also mentioned the difficulties he faced in the race and would want to devise a new plan going forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So the race of champions has been all to win, but it’s almost better to try the stuff into knowing what you have for the rest of the week. So we tried something, and it did not work. That’s ruled out and I don’t wanna go in that direction tomorrow night,” Day said in an interview with FloRacing.

Imago Corey Day. via X (@USACNation)

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Day’s week started with a DNF in Monday’s Race of Champions after a crash. Following this, the HMS prodigy shared his thoughts on the Chili Bowl podium. According to the rule book, the top two drivers in each preliminary race automatically qualify for the main event on Saturday. The third-placed driver (also the third one in the podium) does not qualify automatically.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I mean the podium’s good, like you’re still in the front of the B-Main, but yeah you definitely wanna be one of those two guys seating there. Don’t have to worry about on Saturday night. So yeah, we’re trying not to be on the awkward podium,” Day further stated on the awkward podium situation.

So while finishing on the B-Main podium is respectable, but it still means extra risk and work on Saturday night. Day is clear that he doesn’t want to be in that position. He wants to be good enough to transfer cleanly and avoid the chaos altogether.

ADVERTISEMENT

He humbly admits the uncertainty and lack of control that the track brings. “I don’t really know… So we’ll see what it brings. It could be way different than it was last night or it could be the same… You never really know.”

“To be honest we kind of struggled with our race car… so we’ll see what it brings.”

Following his crash in the Race of Champions at the SageNet Center, Corey Day is all set to go for the next event in the Chili Bowl Nationals weekend. This time, however, the 20-year-old would want to have a far better outing than last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Corey Day reflected on his 2024 Chili Bowl performance

A few days after signing for Hendrick Motorsports as their NASCAR driver, Corey Day competed in the Chili Bowl. However, unlike his outings in the Trans AM, ARCA, or the Truck Series, Day’s performance in the Midget Racing did not live up to his name.

“Last year we were terrible,” Day said about his race in 2025, in an interview with Matt Weaver on X. “So yeah, just going off, we had in 2024, and this is a new car. So, what we did on the California swing this year. I guess 2025, last year now. Yeah, just kinda playing with it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year, the HMS star finished third in the preliminary night feature on Wednesday. He went on to participate in the A-Main category, only to finish in 11th place. With 2025 being a distant past now, all eyes will be on him this year.