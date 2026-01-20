HMS Star’s Hall of Fame Induction Under Doubt as NASCAR Community Lists HOF Favorites

The NASCAR Hall of Fame has long stood as the sport’s ultimate stamp of legacy, a place where champions, pioneers, and culture-shapers are forever etched into stock car history. From Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt to Jeff Gordon and Tony Stewart, induction isn’t just about wins. It’s about the impact made by the personalities.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Every year, 15 nominees are placed on the ballot, with only three ultimately earning induction and a permanent place in the Hall of Honor. It’s an exclusive club, and the debates are often as intense as any on-track rivalry. But as early conversations around the 2027 class begin to heat up, one Hendrick Motorsports star is finding their Hall of Fame path far less certain. At least in the court of public opinion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans are already debating the 2027 NASCAR Hall of Fame class

The 2027 NASCAR Hall of Fame class is still a long way off, and officially, nothing has been decided. No shortlist. No finalists. And no official announcements. But that rarely stops NASCAR fans from doing what they do best. Yup, they are already discussing passionately (more like arguing) about legacy years before ballots are even printed.

That exact debate recently popped up on Reddit, where one fan posed a simple but loaded question: Which current, active drivers are already Hall of Fame-worthy? Predictably, the discussion took off quickly, with hundreds of replies weighing championships, longevity, cultural impact, and even “eye test” dominance.

Many expected one name to dominate the discussion: William Byron. And for good reason.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Playoff Media Day Aug 27, 2025 Charlotte, NC, USA William Byron answers questions from the media during NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Media Day at Charlotte Convention Center. Charlotte Charlotte Convention Center NC USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJimxDedmonx 20250827_jla_db2_016

Byron’s résumé is already stacking up in a way few modern drivers can match. He won the 2017 Xfinity Series Championship, has racked up multiple NASCAR Cup Series victories, and etched his name into history with back-to-back Daytona 500 wins in 2024 and 2025. Add in the 2025 Cup Series Regular Season Championship, and the case becomes even stronger.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

What truly sets Byron apart, though, is his unprecedented rise through the ranks. He won Rookie of the Year honors consecutively in all three national series (Truck, Xfinity, and Cup), an achievement that highlights just how quickly he adapted at each level. From his unconventional start in iRacing to becoming a cornerstone driver at Hendrick Motorsports, Byron’s trajectory has been anything but ordinary.

Yet, despite all of that, his name wasn’t the clear-cut favorite in the Reddit discussion. Some fans argued that while Byron’s accomplishments are impressive, there is still one achievement that is missing from his resume that is hindering his chances of getting inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Instead, the conversation splintered, with fans floating other names and philosophies about what truly defines Hall of Fame worthiness. And that divergence says as much about NASCAR fandom as it does about Byron himself, setting up a fascinating look at who fans believe truly belongs at the front of the Hall of Fame line.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans split on what truly makes a Hall of Fame lock

As the Reddit discussion unfolded, it became clear that fans aren’t aligned on a single definition of Hall of Fame worthiness, especially when it comes to active drivers still building their legacies.

One popular take centered on William Byron, but with an important caveat. “Not quite yet, but Byron with his two Daytona 500s, the O’Reilly title, and several Cup wins would be a lock with a Cup championship,” one fan noted. That sentiment popped up repeatedly. The résumé is strong, but for many fans, the absence of a NASCAR Cup Series championship remains the missing stamp that turns a great career into a Hall of Fame certainty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others were already thinking far ahead. One commenter looked to the future and threw out Connor Zilisch’s name, stressing patience. “This is thinking way into the future, but I think Zilisch has the talent to get there eventually.” The optimism isn’t unfounded. Zilisch’s historic 2025 Xfinity season with 10 wins as a rookie, a Regular Season Championship, and a record 18 straight top-five finishes has already put him on an elite trajectory. With a full-time Cup move to Trackhouse Racing looming, fans see the raw ingredients for something special, even if the Hall of Fame talk feels premature.

Then there was the veteran argument. “If we’re talking current, I’d say my best pick is Denny Hamlin. Denny is just incredible right now,” one fan wrote. Coming off a 2025 season where he finished second in the standings and led the series with six wins, Hamlin’s form has reignited debates about how much championships should matter versus sustained excellence at the highest level.

Finally, some fans looked beyond the spotlight drivers. “At a certain stage, Allgaier gets consideration,” one commenter argued. Justin Allgaier’s 2024 Xfinity championship, record-setting 302 top-10 finishes over the years, and long-standing popularity have made him a defining figure in NASCAR’s second tier.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taken together, the responses highlight a familiar truth: NASCAR Hall of Fame debates aren’t just about stats. In fact, they’re about timing, perception, and what fans value most in a NASCAR legacy.