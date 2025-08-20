“Holy S—, Dude!” – Austin Cindric Reveals Plan for Best Friend’s Maiden Cup Victory Celebrations

Austin Cindric has already punched a ticket to the NASCAR Cup Playoffs after securing a victory this season. The 2025 campaign has been a defining year for the 26-year-old Team Penske driver, who claimed his first win of the season at Talladega Superspeedway in April. His triumph came after a dramatic last-lap pass, propelling him to the front of the field and solidifying his position in the playoff standings.

However, it is another driver whom Cindric is hoping to be able to celebrate his maiden victory with. When asked about which driver he would cheer for the hardest, the driver didn’t hesitate to answer in two words.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Austin Cindric is manifesting a win for the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports car

And Cindric is talking about none other than Todd Gilliland, who is a North Carolina native. He made his NASCAR Cup Series debut in 2022 with Front Row Motorsports, driving the No. 38 Ford Mustang. In 2025, following Michael McDowell’s departure, the 25-year-old transitioned to the No. 34 Ford, aiming to lead the team into a new era. Known for his adaptability and determination, Todd has become a consistent presence on the track, steadily improving his performances.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Moving on, when asked about which driver’s maiden win he would celebrate the best, Cindric said, “Todd Gilliland. He’d be the one I would be the most excited for. It started with a relationship with Harrison Burton — who was really close with Todd — but he’s gone (from the Cup Series). So it’s kind of weird: It’s like I’m babysitting someone else’s dog. Well, Todd has more friends on the grid than I do, so maybe it’s the other way around.”

Austin Cindric went on to say, “At driver intros, I’m either alone or sitting next to Todd. There are other guys on the list, like Tyler Reddick or Chase Briscoe, but those guys have won enough that it would be more of a “good job today” fist bump. But with Todd, it would be a pick-him-up-and-shake-him and “Holy s—, dude!” type of thing. I look forward to that day.”

And Gilliland and Cindric go way back. Having competed in the Xfinity Series together, their bond is stronger than ever. Their friendship extends beyond the racetrack, often engaging in lighthearted banter and pranks. An instance of their camaraderie occurred following Cindric’s victory in the 2025 Talladega Superspeedway race. A fan account on social media shared an edited image of Cindric alongside actress Sydney Sweeney. Gilliland, known for his playful nature, responded to the post with a cheeky comment: “This is your chance (Austin Cindric).”

Todd Gilliland and Harrison Burton share a unique bond, having navigated their rookie seasons together in 2022. Both drivers, sons of former NASCAR competitors, found common ground in their shared experiences and challenges. Their friendship has been evident off the track, with the pair spending time together and supporting each other’s endeavors. However, Harrison Burton’s Cup Series run lasted about two years. Burton joined Wood Brothers Racing in 2022. He clinched his 1st Cup Series victory at Daytona International Speedway. However, after 2024, Burton parted ways with Wood Brothers Racing. In 2025, he joined AM Racing in the Xfinity Series, driving the No. 25 Ford.

Todd holds 31st place in the NASCAR Cup Series standings. His season has been marked by notable performances, including a sixth-place finish at Indianapolis and a 10th-place finish at Martinsville. However, challenges persisted with the 38th-place finish at the Chicago Street Race and a 35th-place finish at Bristol, indicating areas for the team to continue to seek improvement. And now with the Daytona race approaching, Todd may have another chance to seal his ticket in the playoff season.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Dude, I could be a Navy SEAL,” says Cindric, while dealing with racing setbacks

Austin Cindric’s experience at Bristol not only tested his driving skills but also catalyzed significant personal development. Upon his reflection on his experience at the 2020 Bristol Xfinity Series race, he said that it was a purple moment in his racing career, a test of resilience that pushed him to his physical and emotional limits.

When asked about his most challenging yet proudest moment in racing, he said, “The Bristol story fits here, too. I just wish I could describe that feeling of being pushed to the extreme. If I think of somebody who is my age (26), there are not too many times when you’ve had a reason or experience to absolutely push themselves to the physical and emotional limited to achieve a goal. Outside of sports, who gets to experience that very often? There’s a lot of growth that happens on that. Upon reflection, it was like, ‘Wow. I went through all of that… Dude, I could be a Navy SEAL. I could do anything.’”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The 2020 Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway was a defining race for Cindric. Starting from the fourth position, he led 42 laps and finished third, demonstrating his competitive edge and strategic acumen. Despite being nudged out of the lead by Chase Briscoe in the closing laps, Cindric’s performance has solidified his reputation as a formidable contender in the Xfinity Series. His ability to maintain composure and extract maximum performance under pressure was a testament to his growth as a driver.

His ability to navigate challenges with determination and emerge stronger underscores the importance of perseverance and self-belief in achieving success. As he continues to build on these experiences, Cindric remains a driver to watch as he enters the postseason playoffs with one win.