Homestead-Miami Weather and Race-Day Guide: What to Expect Before You Go?

Homestead-Miami Speedway will host the finale of all three NASCAR national series races this weekend. After a six-year-long hiatus, plenty of racing action awaits as Kyle Larson looks to defend his Cup title with a 67-point lead over Christopher Bell. However, with a 60% chance of rain on Sunday, will fans get to watch him clinch his third title without any hiccups?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Earlier in the weekend, Justin Allgaier also looks to snatch the big trophy, leading Jesse Love by 22 points in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, as does Layne Riggs from Truck Series points leader Kayden Honeycutt.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 1.5-mile-long intermediate oval in ‘The Sunshine State’ is known to put on spectacular racing action. The weather forecast looks good for NASCAR’s final showdown in 2026, apart from some uncertainty surrounding Sunday. Here’s what the weekend has in store for fans.

Friday

ADVERTISEMENT

According to AccuWeather, expect clear, partly sunny skies with temperatures peaking in the mid-80s during the day and falling to the low-70s at night on Friday, Nov. 6. A precipitation probability of 25% throughout the day and 3% at night means the Truck Series finale at 7:30 pm ET has a negligible chance of rain.

Saturday

ADVERTISEMENT

Partly sunny skies with scattered showers are expected during the day on Saturday. Chances of rain are high, with a 59% probability of precipitation. Temperatures are expected to peak in the high-80s.

With the O’Reilly Series’ 5 p.m. ET start, conditions are looking favorable in the evening, with partly cloudy skies and the probability of precipitation down to 21%. Expect temperatures to drop into the mid-70s.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sunday

The Cup Series finale seems to be the most in danger of being affected by rain. The 3 p.m. ET start time has a 60% chance of scattered showers, with the mercury settling into the mid-80s.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cup Series has had its fair share of run-ins with the weather this season. The season-opening Daytona 500 was pushed forward by an hour to avoid evening thunderstorms back in February.

The 2026 Dollar Tree 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Aug. 23 also had to be moved up by an hour to avoid similar weather.

ADVERTISEMENT

NASCAR’s visit to Nashville Superspeedway in May also saw Sunday’s race being delayed by over an hour due to inclement weather. Along with races, multiple qualifying and practice sessions across the three national series have also suffered cancelations due to weather issues.

The sport’s most recent major run-in with the rain came during its visit to Atlanta Motor Speedway in July, with an extended three-hour-plus red flag on lap 109 as lightning and downpour struck the track. Racing resumed well past 11 p.m. ET and concluded just shy of 2 a.m.

It remains to be seen if the rain gods cooperate this weekend as NASCAR looks to close out the year at a fan-favorite venue. With potentially inclement weather looming on the horizon, fans are expected to reach the track at the earliest to avoid last-minute congestion, whether they are headed for the RV campgrounds or the grandstands.

ADVERTISEMENT

In case rain does decide to show up and delay any of the weekend’s three events, fans are covered by the Weather Protection program at Homestead-Miami Speedway. It gives fans the option to exchange their tickets for another NASCAR event if the race is rescheduled to another day. However, cash refunds are not allowed. Further details can be found here.