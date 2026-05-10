“Hope, He’s Alright”: Concerns Pour In for Kyle Busch as Rowdy Requests Medical Assistance

Kyle Busch is a man who stood on a collapsing stool, gashed his left leg open deep enough to need 24 stitches, the cut missing his muscle “barely,” and still climbed into a race car days later without skipping a single lap. So when his voice came through the broadcast at Watkins Glen International with 38 laps remaining on Sunday, asking for a doctor, what followed on social media wasn’t just chatter. It was real concern grounded in a year that has already asked far too much of him.

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“Can somebody try to find Bill Hisell? He’s the Hendrick doctor, tell him I need him after the race,” Busch told his team in the middle of the race. When the team asked whether he wanted Heisel at the car or the bus, Busch answered: “Uh, bus. I’m going to need a shot.” The team confirmed: “Copy. He’ll be at your bus.” He did not elaborate further and stayed in the car.

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The distinction between “car” and “bus” matters more than it seems. Asking for in-car assistance during a race flags something serious enough that it can’t wait. Asking for the bus, mid-race and mid-sentence, means whatever Busch was dealing with, it was manageable enough to drive through.

The nature of the shot, though, was not confirmed. On the broadcast, there was a reference to possible sinusitis, which, on a road course with 141 feet of elevation change and seven turns delivering G-forces in multiple lateral directions, is understandable. Sinusitis under those conditions causes intensifying sinus pressure with every braking zone and direction change. Drivers have described it as the equivalent of someone repeatedly pressing on their face from the inside.

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The other theory fans had traced back to this injury that Busch revealed earlier this year.

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Fans send wishes Busch’s way

The moment landed on social media with the weight of everything 2026 has already put the No. 8 fanbase through. “Damn, hope he’s alright,” one fan wrote, and the comment was loaded with context.

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This is a fanbase that has watched Busch enter 2026 carrying a winless streak that has now stretched to a career-worst 104 races, with his last win coming at Gateway in June 2023. They’ve watched him sit 27th in the standings with a 22.1 average finish, by far the worst of his career, and absorb a crew chief change mid-season after Jim Pohlman lasted just 10 races.

He’s also missed the playoffs two years in a row, a tough pill to swallow for someone with 63 career Cup wins and two championships. And they’d watched it all play out in what is explicitly a contract year, with Dale Earnhardt Jr. already predicting on his podcast that Busch will likely look elsewhere.

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Against all of that, Watkins Glen was supposed to be one of the better weekends. Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, and Kyle Busch lead all active Cup drivers in wins at Watkins Glen with two each. Busch’s wins came in 2008 and 2013, and this was his 21st start at the 2.45-mile circuit.

He qualified 21st this year around but had been running within reach of the top 10, and the Andy Street partnership had been showing signs of traction. Street’s “back to basics” philosophy, described by Busch himself as someone who “doesn’t just believe in what the computer tells him,” had produced a top-five after all, at Phoenix in their first stint together at the end of 2025. That said, it’s not like the pair had another choice. The 20th finish at Texas had already raised the stakes.

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Busch himself said entering the season that getting results right would require alignment at every level: “I feel like we’re in this together anyways. I love Richard. I feel like we’ve worked really well together. It’s just the results aren’t there. We’ve got to line that up.”

His fanbase knows those words. They’ve watched him mean them. And so for a driver whose 2026 has been defined by near-misses and setbacks, no amount of concern is overblown.

“Pain in leg that he nearly sliced calf off earlier in year. Road course has to really be making it hurt,” one said, while another wished, “I hope he’s good. Guess it’s just a pain shot or sinusitis as they mentioned.”

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Just before the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray, the smoke detector outside Brexton’s room had gone off. With a shorter-than-usual ceiling, Busch grabbed an 18-inch step stool.

“I grab this little stool, it’s about a foot and a half tall, it’s about 18 inches tall, that’s all I need. So I put the stool down and I get up on the stool … and as I’m reaching up with my second arm, the stool explodes.”

His first thought was that he hadn’t suffered any injury. But Samantha narrated: “So, Brexton comes out and is like, ‘Dad, you’re bleeding.'” When doctors examined his left leg, “this flap was down and it was like gushing. The doctor came in and after they made sure there was no porcelain in the wound, it missed your muscle by like barely.”

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It required 24 stitches, and Samantha told Kyle, “Thank God, though, because this was less than a week out before Bowman Gray. Like, you would not have been racing.”

The Clash was postponed by a winter storm, which then gave him a few extra days to recover. He raced every lap of it anyway. But the concern this time around became unavoidable, as the road course demanded hard left-foot pressure from a leg that spent time healing from a wound that could have been much worse.

Imago NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series-Practice and Qualifying Sep 6, 2025 Madison, Illinois, USA NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch 8 looks on during practice and qualifying for the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway. Madison World Wide Technology Raceway Illinois USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJoexPuetzx 20250906_tbs_pa2_014

But some of the fans still found the humor in this, with one of the comments reading: “Maybe all the right turns?” NASCAR drivers ‘not turning right’ has been a joke for a long time. And it seems to be true. A large part of the schedule features ovals, running anti-clockwise, turning only left. But it’s road courses like this one that bring a change.

Whether it’s the leg, sinusitis, or something else entirely, what Busch did was finish the race.