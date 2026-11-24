For Kenny Wallace, watching his father win came at a price: being hated for it. It took watching Jimmie Johnson dominate NASCAR for him to understand why Russ Wallace had faced such resentment simply for being good at his job. But the hostility his family endured as he grew up left a lasting scar, one that made him question why hate sells better than happiness. From the infamous 1979 Daytona 500 to today’s clashes involving Hocevar and Blaney, and Verstappen and Russell in F1, Wallace wonders whether motorsport has become too consumed by tribalism to celebrate winning without needing someone to hate.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Growing up right here at the Lake Hill Speedway in Valley Park, Missouri. My dad had won everything. I’m sitting in the stands. Cars are going around in a circular rotation, and some fan said, ‘I hope Russ Wallace burns to death,’ recalled Wallace as he opened up about the comment that stayed with him forever on the Coffee With Kenny segment on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Doesn’t bother me; hell, I’m 63 years old, and that didn’t bother me at all. Some fan saying hope my dad burned to death because he won a race. What the f*ck is wrong with people?”

Russ Wallace amassed more than 400 feature victories across Midwestern short tracks. According to Kenny Wallace, his dad also went on to win 11 out of 12 consecutive weeks at Tri-City Speedway. Despite his extraordinary success, Russ often earned only $300–$500 on a good night. He supplemented his racing with jobs as a mechanic, newspaper carrier, and business owner.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a conversation with Kaitlyn Vincie for NASCAR’s Substack earlier this September, Wallace discussed how he and his mother would get into altercations with spectators. In that same interview, he revealed how he got his nickname ‘Herman the German, ‘ which gradually became ‘The Herminator’ because of how fiercely he fought his father’s haters as a child.

“There was a track promoter named Bob Miller, and he was a big German man. So, he nicknamed me Herman the German from those fights because Herman was an actual person, a warrior from Germany back in 9 A.D. His statue is actually up in Illinois somewhere. So, that’s how that came about, and it eventually graduated to the Herminator, like its own character.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It wasn’t until Wallace saw Jimmie Johnson dominate NASCAR three decades later that he understood where that hate stemmed from. With fans having nothing else to hate about a driver, winning became their strongest weapon against the racer.

“The fans were brutal back then to my dad, which always really bothered me until I saw Jimmie Johnson dominating. Then I realized they just hated him because he was so good.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The comment about his father still troubles him, as he recalls how his mother taught him that hate was a severe word. But the NASCAR veteran believes there’s a vivid moment in NASCAR’s history that started it all, and the sport has never been the same once it tasted blood, abuse, and hate.

The 1979 Daytona 500, held on February 18, marked NASCAR’s first flag-to-flag live television broadcast, with CBS bringing the entire race to a national audience. A snowstorm across the Northeast kept millions indoors, helping draw an estimated 15.1 million viewers. The drama peaked on the final lap when leader Donnie Allison and Cale Yarborough collided while battling for the win, taking both out of contention. Richard Petty, who had been more than half a lap behind, capitalized on the wreck to claim his sixth Daytona 500, with Darrell Waltrip finishing second.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Petty’s victory was soon overshadowed. Donnie and Yarborough climbed out of their cars and began arguing, before Donnie’s brother Bobby stopped to defend him. The confrontation escalated into a fistfight, all captured live by CBS cameras. With 15.1 million viewers watching, the brawl became the defining image of the race, helping push NASCAR into the national spotlight. Petty had won the Daytona 500, but it was the fight that people remembered.

“It started out where it was Donnie and Cale and it ended up being Bobby. I don’t think Bobby liked Cale. And that my friends, saved the sport of NASCAR.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sh*t talking, punching- that’s what sells. S*x isn’t the only thing that sells everybody. Fighting sells.”

Wallace’s comments ring true for modern-day NASCAR incidents too, as fans often gravitate towards debates surrounding polarising drivers and their altercations rather than who wins or dominates the field. The 2026 season offered a clear example of how the sport’s audience has leaned into figures like Carson Hocevar, sometimes at the expense of recognising the dominant run Kyle Larson put together in the Chase.

The Fox broadcaster also drew parallels from the world of Formula 1, where a recent heated exchange between Max Verstappen and his rival George Russell has taken the spotlight away from the sensational racing the Las Vegas GP produced.

ADVERTISEMENT

The clash between Carson Hocevar and Ryan Blaney at Bristol offered another example of how quickly an on-track incident can become the bigger story. Their battle for position ended with Blaney in the wall and his race over, before the frustration spilled over into a physical confrontation on pit road. While Joey Logano took the checkered flag, it was a heated confrontation between the two drivers that dominated the post-race conversation. For Wallace, it is precisely this shift in attention that raises the question: why does conflict capture the audience more than achievement?

Perhaps the answer lies in the very nature of sport, where rivalries give fans someone to root for and someone to root against. But Wallace’s question remains worth asking: when did celebrating a winner become less compelling than watching someone lose their temper? He may understand the instinct to fight back when provoked, but he still wonders why happiness and success struggle to sell as well as hate.