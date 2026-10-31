“Hopefully He Cuts A Tire”—Denny Hamlin Details Only Scenario to Save Title Run Amid Sly NASCAR Dig

For Denny Hamlin, the championship picture has become a frustrating exercise in depending on somebody else’s misfortune. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver has spent much of 2026 looking like a legitimate title favorite, only to watch his postseason unravel through costly mistakes and setbacks. Kyle Larson, meanwhile, has found the form that made him a champion, leaving Hamlin with an increasingly difficult route to his first Cup Series crown.

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The gap is now 73 points, with Martinsville and Homestead left on the schedule. Hamlin still has the speed and experience to challenge, particularly at a track where he has won six times. But he knows that beating Larson on track might not be enough. His assessment of what needs to happen next offered little disguise about how desperate the situation has become.

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“Something catastrophic needs to happen to Larson,” Hamlin said at his media availability at Martinsville, according to Peter Stratta. “If you do have a fighting chance, Homestead is a place where Larson is good on the wall; hopefully he cuts a tire.”

Hamlin’s predicament stems largely from how dramatically Talladega changed the championship standings. Larson entered the Alabama race just five points ahead of Christopher Bell. His 71-point haul, however, transformed that narrow advantage into a 73-point lead over Hamlin, who finished eighth.

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The contrast is particularly painful for Hamlin, who entered the Chase as the No. 1 seed with a 25-point advantage after winning four regular-season races. A slow pit stop and contact at Darlington, a spin at Las Vegas, and a flat tire at Phoenix have all contributed to a postseason in which he has struggled to put together complete race weekends.

Larson, conversely, has won at Gateway, Kansas, and Talladega during the Chase. His 2.83 average finish across the first six races of the postseason was the second-best such stretch in Cup Series history. Hamlin now needs to recover 74 points over two races, something he has accomplished only five times since 2017 under the modern points format.

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That gap was also reflected in NASCAR’s championship projections, compiled by Racing Insights. The numbers offered a particularly sobering assessment of Hamlin’s remaining chances while illustrating just how close Larson is to securing another championship.

Matt Weaver brought up the projections during Hamlin’s media availability, prompting a response that carried a hint of sarcasm.

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“I always believe what NASCAR says,” said Hamlin with a smirk, according to Matt Weaver.

The figures explain the reaction. Racing Insights gave Larson a 92.3 percent chance of winning the championship, compared with just 4.1 percent for Hamlin. Larson also had a 36.8 percent chance of clinching the title at Martinsville.

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His immediate target is 59 points, regardless of how his competitors perform. With 76 points available across a race weekend, that would put him beyond reach with Homestead remaining.

Hamlin’s situation is considerably more complicated. He needs to leave Martinsville within 22 points of Larson to control his own championship destiny at Homestead. Racing Insights puts the probability of that happening at just 3.2 percent. Even winning both remaining races would give Hamlin only a 60 percent championship probability.

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That last figure is particularly revealing. Two victories would represent the perfect response from Hamlin’s side, yet even that would not guarantee the title. Larson’s existing advantage means he can afford a considerable setback and still remain in control.

There was another interesting exchange during Hamlin’s availability, this time concerning how much of the championship situation he believes is down to his own mistakes. Thomas Hughes asked whether Hamlin felt he had lost the championship more than Larson had won it.

“I truthfully believe it’s a little bit of both,” said Hamlin, according to Thomas Hughes.

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It is an assessment that recognizes Larson’s performance without overlooking Hamlin’s shortcomings. Larson has taken advantage of opportunities, collected stage points, and delivered when the pressure has increased. His Talladega victory was especially significant, considering he had never won on a drafting track in 58 previous attempts.

Hamlin, meanwhile, has repeatedly left points on the table. His 28th-place result at Phoenix after a flat tire and the earlier setbacks at Darlington and Las Vegas have made the championship deficit harder to overcome. At Talladega, finishing eighth was respectable, but Larson’s victory made it insufficient.

Martinsville at least offers Hamlin a familiar opportunity. He led 292 laps in the spring race before Chase Elliott beat him, demonstrating that the No. 11 Toyota has the pace to dominate at the Virginia short track. Larson finished ninth but has also recorded eight consecutive top-10 finishes there.

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For Hamlin, another strong Martinsville performance is essential. Whether it is enough depends increasingly on Larson.

Hamlin has not been eliminated, but his championship pursuit now requires near-perfect execution and help from an opponent who has rarely needed it. Martinsville must provide the opening. Otherwise, Homestead could become another season-ending reminder of how close he came to the Cup Series title.