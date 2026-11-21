The No. 67 had been part of NASCAR’s premier-series landscape for decades, but it had never won a Cup race. Corey Heim changed that in June 2026 at Naval Base Coronado, then added a second victory at the Brickyard 400.

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Now, as he prepares for his first full-time Cup season, the number has become more than a car assignment.

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Heim initially had reservations about it. He has always preferred traditional NASCAR numbers with established histories, and the No. 67 took some getting used to. But two victories have changed his relationship with it, and he now wants to be the driver who gives it a lasting identity.

“Hopefully in the next couple of years, we can continue the start of this legacy in the 67 car,” Heim told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “I was the first one to win with it in the Cup Series. So definitely means something special to me now. And hopefully I can hold on to it forever.”

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For a driver who admitted he had to grow into the number, this was quite a notable shift. “I’m a traditional guy. You know, I like the lower numbers, the ones that have a lot of history behind it,” he said. But after making history himself, Heim has embraced the challenge of adding to the No. 67’s story. “There’s no better way to make a number good than go out there and do it yourself.”

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The number’s history makes his achievement more significant. It first appeared in NASCAR’s top division in 1950, and Buddy Arrington became its most frequent driver, using it across nearly 500 Cup starts.

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David Pearson also drove the number early in his career, but he never won with it either. Arrington’s long association gave the No. 67 a recognisable place in the sport’s history, even without a victory to define it.

Heim’s first breakthrough came at Naval Base Coronado, where he beat 23XI teammate Tyler Reddick in the closing laps to win the Anduril 250 in just his 13th Cup start. It immediately changed the number’s story, and Heim had done it against a teammate already established as one of the series’ front-runners.

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He returned to Victory Lane at Indianapolis in July, holding off Christopher Bell and Joey Logano to win the Brickyard 400.

The wins also made the question of his 2027 number more interesting. When Heim was promoted to a full-time Cup seat, the original plan was for him to take over the No. 35 Toyota, which Riley Herbst had driven in 2026. Denny Hamlin had previously said Heim preferred the 35 because he considered the No. 67 a “stupid, goofy number,” though Heim later said he never used those words.

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But 23XI Racing let its supporters have a say. A poll on the team’s X account attracted more than 27,000 votes, with 89.7% favouring the No. 67 over the No. 35. Heim acknowledged that the feedback changed his mind. He had been set on the 35, but the response from fans persuaded him to keep the number that had delivered his first Cup victories.

The result gave supporters a direct role in shaping the identity of 23XI’s newest full-time driver.

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That decision gives Heim a different kind of opportunity in 2027. He will not simply inherit a familiar number with a long list of Cup winners attached to it. Instead, he can build the No. 67’s modern identity around his own results, starting with the two victories that broke its long-standing drought.

A full-time schedule also gives him the chance to add consistency to those breakthrough moments and make the number a regular presence near the front.

Heim knows that legacy will take more than one strong season. But the number he once struggled to embrace has already given him a place in Cup history. Now, with a full-time campaign ahead, he has the chance to make sure the No. 67 is remembered for more than the fact that it finally won.