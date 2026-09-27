Michael Saller had barely landed after the crash when he saw orange flames coming through his cockpit. His Sprintcar was already on fire, and there was little time to work out what had happened. Around him, people were shouting for the driver of the No. 56 car to get out. Then Jessie Attard came running toward the wreck.

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“It just blew up in a ball of fire. I could feel the heat, so I just yanked him as hard as I could,” Attard told 7NEWS.

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The scene unfolded Saturday night at Hi-Tec Oils Toowoomba Speedway in Queensland during the final night of the 2026 Thunder on the Downs. The event’s September 26 program was the fourth and final night of the meeting, with the Sprintcars heading into a major week before the Australian Sprintcar Title.

Saller and Attard had been racing together when contact sent Saller into the wall. The impact burst the fuel bladder in Saller’s car, and the fire followed quickly. What made the situation worse was where Saller was when the flames appeared. They were coming through the cockpit while he was still inside.

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“As soon as I landed and I could see the orange flames come through the cockpit, they’re just screaming, ‘56, 56, you’re on fire, get out,” Saller said.

Saller races as N56, while Attard is listed as NS53 in Toowoomba’s Sprintcar records. The two are also familiar competitors. They have appeared in the same fields at Toowoomba several times, including earlier this year. Their meeting on Saturday was another race between drivers who knew each other before the fire ever started.

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The fuel system is an important part of understanding why the crash became so serious. A 410 Sprintcar is not a road car with a conventional fuel tank. These cars use a fuel bladder inside a protective container, with methanol used as fuel. Sprintcar specifications require approved fuel bladders, while the class uses 410-cubic-inch engines producing more than 900 horsepower.

That combination gives the cars enormous power in a very light package. They are built for dirt-track racing, with open wheels and large wings, rather than the enclosed bodywork seen on a NASCAR stock car. So when Saller’s fuel bladder was compromised in the impact, the problem was no longer just the crash itself.

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Attard had been part of the incident only moments earlier. Instead of remaining with his own Sprintcar, he ran toward Saller’s burning car and reached the cockpit while Saller was still trapped inside. He then pulled him free.

The rescue created another problem almost immediately. Both drivers had flames catch on their fire-resistant racing suits, according to 7NEWS. They had to drop and roll on the ground to put the flames out.

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That detail matters because Attard did not simply reach the wreck and walk away after helping Saller. He was exposed to the same fire during the extraction. Both men were dealing with burns after Saller had been removed from the car.

The danger was also unfolding at one of Australia’s established Sprintcar venues. Hi-Tec Oils Toowoomba Speedway is in Charlton, Queensland, and has hosted major Sprintcar meetings for years. The 2026 Thunder on the Downs was promoted as its biggest running, with four nights of racing across September 18-19 and September 25-26.

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For Saller, the frightening part did not end when he was away from the burning car. His thoughts quickly went home to his wife, who was watching, and their newborn baby.

“It’s such a selfless act and something that I’m definitely grateful for,” Saller said.

Becoming a father had changed how he looked at the risk. “Being a dad, your mindset changes as well and you’ve got a lot of other people to care for,” he said.

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His wife was less interested in the racing drama. Saller said she gave him a blunt warning after the incident. “She did tell me that if I do this another time, it’s probably going to be no more racing and playing chess only.”

There was also an awkward moment immediately after the crash. A tense exchange took place between the two Sydney drivers before Saller realised that Attard was the person who had pulled him from the wreck. That is where their story becomes unusual. They did not come out of the incident as former rivals who had suddenly abandoned competition. Attard made clear that racing would remain racing.

“When you put the helmets on, it’s war out there with everybody,” Attard said. “It’s always your friends in the pits and enemies on the track.”

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That relationship was already visible in their 2026 records. Saller and Attard had raced together at Toowoomba earlier in the year, including the Sprintcar Power Tour, where both were regular entries.

On Saturday, though, the helmets and the rivalry became secondary for a few seconds. Saller’s car was burning; the flames had reached the cockpit, and Attard went back toward it. He pulled his fellow driver out, then found himself fighting flames on his own suit. The race could wait. Getting Saller out could not.