How a ‘Development Series’ Is Now Embarrassing NASCAR’s Premier Division

“You can run much closer to people in Xfinity,” said Kyle Larson, sharing his thoughts about NASCAR’s second-tier racing series. For years now, fans have wished that the stock car raced on Saturday afternoons is the one that should be in the Cup Series. While the Next-Gen car is still in the early stages of its developmental cycle, the Xfinity Series car has evolved, representing the best of what NASCAR has been in the past, while serving viewers entertaining races each weekend.

It’s the versatility that makes Xfinity cars truly stand out. They perform well irrespective of the venue, even on short tracks where the Next-Gen car has struggled ever since it was introduced in 2022. And that’s what’s drawing more viewers on board, even compared to some IndyCar races in recent weeks.

The Xfinity Series is NASCAR’s best product right now

Denny Hamlin has been an outspoken critic of the Next-Gen car. The Joe Gibbs Racing veteran hasn’t competed in the Xfinity Series since a one-off appearance at Darlington Raceway back in 2023. However, seeing the quality of races week after week in NASCAR’s second tier is giving the 44-year-old a feeling of FOMO, as he went on to say, “I would love… Joe Gibbs Racing, if you’re hearing this, sign me up for an Xfinity superspeedway race.” He also remarked, “That is how racing used to be. That’s how good we used to have it. We just never knew it.”

Ultimately, the numbers speak for themselves. NASCAR’s second tier has consistently surpassed the 1 million mark this year, with the race at Rockingham Speedway having 1.053 million viewers tuning in, while the venue was jam-packed with 25,000 fans. According to The Athletic’s Jeff Gluck, the race at the ‘Monster Mile’ “got the highest viewership for an Xfinity Series race at Dover in nine years,” with an average of 1.047 million watching the event. That’s a 19% increase from last year, and significantly more than the 734,000 viewers that tuned into the IndyCar race at Toronto recently.

Austin Hill, who was recently suspended for a race after intentionally wrecking Aric Almirola, once said, “I’ll probably get in trouble for saying this but the Xfinity Series cars are the best series out there right now. It’s what the Cup guys should be running because they put on a great show no matter what race track you put them on.” For many, they get a feeling of nostalgia racing with these vehicles, as it reminds them of the old ARCA cars.

In comparison, the Next-Gen vehicles are pretty similar to what’s being used in the Truck Series, as both have lots of drag and similar power to weight ratio. The reduced tire falloff in Cup cars on short tracks makes it difficult to make passes, while the existing aero packages affect the quality of races. The NASCAR Xfinity Series hasn’t had an independent identity quite like this since the 1990s, and it’s not surprising that fans have begun enjoying the ‘development series’ more.

Drivers are also making all the difference

While the Xfinity Series cars are a big difference-maker, the drivers are equally responsible for the ‘second-tier’ being more entertaining than the Cup Series. Racers such as Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, William Byron etc don’t make as many mistakes as some of the youngsters in NASCAR’s ‘development series’, which means the second-tier drivers are more likely to take risks, entertain the fans, and get involved in wrecks. That’s what fans enjoy.

‘Generational talent’ Connor Zilisch is another big reason. The JR Motorsports rookie is surpassing expectations on the racetrack after securing his third consecutive Xfinity win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (fourth of the season). The 19-year-old is arguably the most exciting talent NASCAR has seen climb through its ranks in recent years, prompting many to tune in and watch him dominate road courses and ovals.

The races are also shorter in the Xfinity Series, which means drivers put the pedal to the metal as soon as the green flag drops. And the lack of a rear diffuser in the Gen-6 vehicles works surprisingly well on short tracks, reducing the amount of dirty air. Stock car racing has always been more exciting when drivers are forced to compete at their very limits, which increases the chances of wrecks. Add young, hungry drivers into the mix and it makes for an entertaining package. At the end of the day, fans want to be entertained, and the Xfinity Series provides it in abundance.