How Chase Elliott’s Wreck-Fest Triumph Shook Up Rick Hendrick’s Driver Hierarchy at HMS

The 2025 Quaker State 400 at Atlanta was a race that had it all. Multiple lead changes, a massive wreck that reshaped the field, and a thrilling finish that left fans breathless. From the opening laps, it was clear that survival would be just as important as speed, as drivers navigated pack racing and tight quarters on the reconfigured superspeedway. Among the chaos, Chase Elliott emerged as a standout.

The Hendrick guy kept his car clean while others fell victim to the night’s carnage. As the laps wound down and the tension built, Elliott found himself battling Brad Keselowski for the lead. Ultimately, it set up a dramatic final showdown. The result was a victory for Elliott that felt bigger than just another checkered flag. And this one might just have ripple effects throughout the Hendrick Motorsports garage.

Chase Elliott climbs the driver ranks at Hendrick Motorsports

Chase Elliott’s win in the Quaker State 400 may have just reshuffled the pecking order at Hendrick Motorsports. Denny Hamlin, watching from the sidelines after an early exit, offered a candid perspective on the shifting dynamic. “I think he’s been over the course of the season kind of labeled as the third Hendrick guy,” Hamlin observed.

Indeed, much of the early-season narrative at Hendrick had centered on Kyle Larson’s dominant runs and William Byron’s consistent front-running. And Elliott? Despite his popularity and past success, often seen as the third wheel. That perception, however, was put to the test at Atlanta.

Hamlin didn’t shy away from praising Elliott’s victory. “It’s a Speedway race, but I thought the best car, best driver won,” he said on the Actions Detrimental podcast. “When I’m visually watching the race, I thought that the nine was just better than everyone else. He could make moves and clear when others couldn’t. He had better handling, and that seemed to really matter.”

Elliott’s performance throughout the race was a masterclass in patience and precision. After finishing 10th in Stage 1, Elliott missed the Stage 2 win by a mere 0.001 seconds to Tyler Reddick. He then avoided the massive wreck that eliminated many contenders, stayed out of trouble, and kept his car in contention (top 3 places) throughout the race, especially as the laps wound down.

Hamlin also weighed in on the nature of Atlanta’s layout and the significance of Elliott’s win. “I put this more in the book of not really a super speedway win, but more of a mile and a half win. So to me, they’re valued more. I value the mile and a half wins more simply because it’s more driver skill involved.” The final laps saw Elliott stalking Brad Keselowski, waiting for his moment. With a perfectly timed run off Turn 4 on the final lap, Elliott made the decisive pass, holding off Keselowski by 0.168 seconds.

Elliott’s victory not only ended a long winless drought (44 races). But it also sent a clear message to the NASCAR world. He’s back, and he’s a force to be reckoned with. For Hendrick Motorsports, the win has sparked conversations about the team’s internal hierarchy. With Elliott now back in Victory Lane, the question is no longer who leads the Hendrick lineup. It’s whether the “third Hendrick guy” label still holds any weight at all.

Alex Bowman’s selfless push and the Hendrick team dynamic

Well, Chase Elliott’s emotional victory at Atlanta was not just a personal triumph. But, it was also a showcase of Hendrick Motorsports’ teamwork at its finest, thanks in large part to Alex Bowman’s selfless act on the final lap. With the checkered flag in sight and Brad Keselowski leading, Bowman found himself in a position to either make a bold move for his own win or help his teammate.

In a moment that would define the race, Bowman chose to push Elliott past Keselowski, securing the win for the No. 9 team and demonstrating the kind of maturity and situational awareness that makes a true team player. Even Denny Hamlin noted Bowman’s contribution in Chase Elliott’s win. “So the 48 did the right thing, which is, you know, the minute the six went low, he went high or vice versa, and he just wanted to do whatever he could to get beside him and slow that run down.”

via Imago NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Goodyear 400 Apr 6, 2025 Darlington, South Carolina, USA NASCAR Cup Series driver Alex Bowman 48 waits for the start during the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. Darlington Darlington Raceway South Carolina USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJimxDedmonx 20250406_neb_db2_0176

Elliott was quick to acknowledge Bowman’s crucial contribution. “He and I both knew that the only shot we as a company had at that juncture was to line up and push and hope that something worked out well in our favor. Because at that point it was two on one,” Elliott said after the race.

“Whether it was he or I, obviously we both wanted to win, I recognize that he gave me a great shove.” This act of teamwork did not go unnoticed by fans or team leadership, with Hendrick Motorsports president Jeff Andrews stating, “We’re probably not sitting here without Alex Bowman and the move he made there and the teammate that he was tonight.”

As the dust settles from Atlanta, the conversation around Hendrick Motorsports has shifted. While Elliott’s win has reignited his championship aspirations, Bowman’s display of loyalty and team spirit has earned him admiration from fans and respect from the organization. With three Hendrick drivers now virtually locked into the playoffs, the spotlight now turns to Bowman.