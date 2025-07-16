How Denny Hamlin’s 2025 Season Could Be Derailed as His Battle With NASCAR Continues

Denny Hamlin has taken on plenty of challenges over the years. Having raced in the Cup Series for nearly two decades, the Joe Gibbs Racing veteran has been there and done that, overcoming each adversity head-on. But the 2025 season presents a different test altogether, one that can’t be handled by improving results with the No. 11 team on the track. Despite already securing three wins, the Chesterfield, Virginia-native is in a desperate fight for survival, one that could likely result in his co-owned team, 23XI Racing, losing its charters.

Could the ongoing court cases, the ambiguity surrounding his team’s future, and the challenges that come with running open entries derail his season? It would be miraculous if it didn’t. And a prominent NASCAR insider weighs in on the current situation in a candid conversation.

Denny Hamlin’s team is facing an uncertain future

This could very well be Denny Hamlin’s make-or-break season. At 44, time is running out for the veteran racer to lift the Bill France Cup, and with three wins already, the ongoing campaign has shown signs of promise that a deep playoff run might be on the horizon. The stakes couldn’t be higher. For a driver of Hamlin’s caliber to not win the Cup Series in nearly two decades is unfathomable, but that’s where he finds himself once again, hoping to be in contention at the Championship 4 race when the season nears its end. However, things have gotten a whole lot more complicated.

With the ongoing lawsuit, Denny Hamlin has plenty of distractions off the track that could potentially derail his season. On that note, FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass said on Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour podcast, “I think the biggest discussion, or the biggest impact would be theoretically, without a charter, drivers can become free agents because their contracts typically require a charter car. Now, do you expect any of them to leave? No, but you know, Tyler Reddick, pretty darn good driver, and you would think that if there is a chance he’s available, a team could potentially make an offer for him, you know. Does that become another distraction for Denny and their team to have to go through that? Possibly.”

As things stand, 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports find themselves in a precarious position. Both teams have filed a restraining order against NASCAR and a temporary injunction that will allow them to race as chartered teams for the rest of the year. A lot is riding on this verdict, as NASCAR is looking to sell the charters sold by Stewart-Haas Racing immediately, which would cause irreparable damage to both sides, even if they win the court case in December this year. To say that the ongoing circumstance will be giving Hamlin sleepless nights would be an understatement.

In a sport as cutthroat as NASCAR, particularly in the Cup Series, a driver’s head needs to be in the game to get results. With the legal distractions, is Denny Hamlin in the right headspace to perform at his highest level, especially with just 6 races remaining before the playoffs begin? Time will tell. But the veteran racer will need to drown out the noise and focus on getting results where it matters the most. After all, that’s the area he’s firmly in control of, even if the lawsuit goes south.

Hamlin outlines plans for 23XI Racing if they lose their charters

Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin always had a contingency plan. When they took on NASCAR last October, the 23XI Racing hierarchy knew that there was a very realistic possibility they could lose their charters, which means running as an ‘open entry’ was a likely scenario. It’s a consequence they are prepared for, even if it would be less-than-ideal given the complications that come with it. But irrespective of the circumstances, the veteran racer remains focused on what matters despite the odds.

Remaining defiant, Hamlin said, “We’re going to race. One thing is for sure is that we’ve always said that we were committed to racing this season, whether it be chartered or unchartered. But certainly there’s been some evidence that has been revealed that warrants this preliminary injunction.” The veteran also revealed the team’s objectives won’t change, saying, “Everything would be the same there. As far as trying to race for the playoffs, obviously, if you miss a race, it makes it harder because you miss out on those points. And so, hopefully it doesn’t come to that.”

While both 23XI and Front Row may be able to deal with the short-term consequences of losing their charters, the damage will exponentially increase the longer this goes on. Could Tyler Reddick look for another team next season if Denny Hamlin and Co. fail to recover their charter? It’s an uncertain time for the plaintiffs, and a lot rides on the preliminary injunction and the restraining order. Ultimately, the ball’s in the ‘court’, literally.