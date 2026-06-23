“How do you start this?”- Ray Evernham Relives Wild First Experience Inspecting Phenomenal Rookie Jeff Gordon

Ray Evernham climbed onto the hauler roof at Charlotte Motor Speedway and did not think twice about the kid sitting in the car below. It was 1990. The car was an old Buck Baker school Pontiac fitted with a Chevy V6, nowhere near a real NASCAR engine. Evernham turned on the radio and waited. Then a hand came out of the window, waving him down.

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“How do you start this?”

The teenager behind the wheel was Jeff Gordon, a 19-year-old dirt sprint car champion who had never sat in a heavy NASCAR stock car. The cars Gordon typically drove in 1990 did not even have starters; trucks pushed them to life. Gordon did not know where the ignition was.

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Evernham showed him, then climbed back up to the hauler roof. What happened next stuck with him for decades.

Gordon needed to be observed and approved before racing. Real estate developer Hugh Connerty wanted to fund a team around him, and crew chief Andy Petree was brought in to run an official evaluation. Petree pulled in Evernham, a freelance mechanic at the time, to prep the car.

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The benchmark belonged to Chuck Bown, who had used that same car to set the time Gordon was competing against. But within a handful of laps, Gordon was running a tenth of a second faster than Bown. In an underpowered car. With a teenager who had just learned how to turn the key.

Then it got more interesting. Jeff Gordon entered a corner too hot, broke the rear tires loose, and went sideways at speed. On asphalt, that usually ends with a car into the wall. Instead, Gordon countersteered, caught it, and kept driving, a move straight out of his dirt-track background. Evernham called him in.

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“You can’t keep doing that,” he said.

Gordon’s response: “Yeah, I’m all right. Are you all right?”

Another thing Evernham remembers most is Gordon’s mature approach to tackling a race.

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“Jeff’s maturity inside the race car was like a completely different person. Outside the car, he’s breakdancing, playing with a Game Boy, just being a kid.”

The Feat That Made Jeff Gordon a Legend

That test was the first sign of what Gordon would eventually become. In 1997, he captured the Winston Million, winning three of the four that made up the program in its final season, becoming only the second driver ever to do it. Gordon also won 13 races in 1998, tying Richard Petty’s modern-era record. Since Gordon’s 13-win season in 1998, only Jimmie Johnson has recorded 10 or more victories in a single year, doing so with 10 wins in 2007.

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The same instincts Evernham saw at Charlotte carried him through it all. Gordon’s dirt-bred ability to slide a car through a corner without destroying his tires let him push the radial-tire, high-downforce cars of the late ’90s harder than anyone else on track.

The pit crew mattered just as much. The same “Rainbow Warriors” who started as college athletes recruited for speed, not mechanical know-how, were now gaining Gordon two to three positions on every single stop.

By the end of 1998, Gordon was not just beating Dale Earnhardt’s generation. He was replacing it. The teenager who once asked how to start a stock car had become the driver who changed how fast one could go.