How Kansas Could Become the Ultimate Lifeline for Rick Hendrick’s Struggling Star

Although on paper it appears as if Alex Bowman’s on a part-time schedule this Cup Series season, that is not the case. Just like his teammates, he is battling for the championship, but having missed several races after COTA because of health issues, and his performance upon his return, it has become difficult to say if he will even make the cut for the Chase. And with this lack of points and performance, Kansas becomes the only savior for the Rick Hendrick star.

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Can Kansas bring Alex Bowman back on track?

“I think this is his best track,” claims insider David Styles. Sure, Alex Bowman hasn’t been the most defining driver, but all drivers have a strong track, and Kansas seems to be the one for him.

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Of all the tracks, Bowman has been the most consistent at the Kansas Speedway, pulling in top 10 finishes almost every season in both races. Out of his 20 visits to the track, Bowman has finished 11 times inside the top-10 11 and four times inside the top-5. And considering his position on the table this season, it wouldn’t be wrong to expect him to deliver a massive performance this weekend.

“So I’m looking at the 48 team to have a good week and they need it. I mean, they’ve only got 24 points to their name. He’s got a lot of ground to make up even to just make it back into the top 20,” Styles added.

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Bowman had to retire midway through the race at COTA because of vertigo symptoms. Following the weekend, he was forced to miss the next four rounds. Although Rick Hendrick was quick to find a replacement driver, there was something more dire regarding Bowman’s performance. The issue was that he had finished out of the top 20 in the other races, too, and because of that, he just doesn’t have enough points right now to make the cut for the championship Chase later this season.

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While he still has some time to improve his performance, he has never been the dominant force on the field that is required to win the title. Hence, many hold strong hopes for him at Kansas. But will he manage to succeed, or will his teammate overshadow him?

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Could Rick Hendrick’s other driver overshadow Bowman?

Even though Kansas is the strongest track for Alex Bowman, he might not be the strongest one on the track. Heading into this season’s race on the 1.5-mile oval, his teammate, Kyle Larson, has the best winning odds. And this doesn’t come as a surprise.

Despite winning the championship last year, Rick Hendrick’s #5 is currently on a 32-race winless streak. In fact, his most recent race win was at Kansas Speedway last year. But heading into the weekend, he could take the lead and, in fact, win the race. He has previously led 761 laps on the track since he joined Hendrick Motorsports. Not just that, this track type also suits his overall driving style, helping him to win.

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While Chevrolet hasn’t been the best on the field this season, they have been making some improvements in the past races. Larson was a strong contender to win at Bristol Motor Speedway last week, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him win at Kansas once again.

Imago February 11, 2026, Daytona Beach, Fl, USA: ALEX BOWMAN 48 of Tucson, AZ practices for Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach , FL. Daytona Beach USA – ZUMAa161 20260211_aaa_a161_065 Copyright: xWalterxG.xArcexSr.x

But what will that mean for Alex Bowman? Well, firstly, considering the improving performance that Chevy has showcased recently, he might be able to put down a strong finish, perhaps, even a top 10. But will that be enough to give him the breakthrough he needs after missing four races? That is tough to say.

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There are many challenges that stand ahead of Bowman this season, and right now, it seems rather difficult for him to make the cut for the Chase later. Unless he manages to win a race (which he hasn’t done since 2024), he might not make it to the top 16. And hence, his performance at Kansas carries a major burden.