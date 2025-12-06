How Much Are Jurors Paid in the NASCAR Antitrust Trial? Federal Compensation Rules Explained

The NASCAR lawsuit trial is revealing some tantalizing information each day. The testimonies themselves revolve around financial struggles. For instance, Front Row Motorsports owner Bob Jenkins revealed how he lost $100 million, and Denny Hamlin revealed his imbalanced investments in 23XI Racing. But while this is about the parties, what about the jury itself? Let’s take a look at what the jury is receiving for their invaluable duties in court.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

What jurors earn daily in the NASCAR antitrust trial

“For those following #NASCOURT and wondering what the jurors are getting for their time, the compensation for the jurors is $50 per day for the first 10 days, then $60 per day every day after that,” attorney Shannon McMinimee wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

This information about the jury’s compensation comes after it was selected on the first day of the NASCAR lawsuit earlier this week. The jury comprises six men and three women, and Judge Kenneth D. Bell ensured that there are no biases on the basis of fandom related to Michael Jordan, Hendrick Motorsports, or other powerful entities.

Shannon McMinimee shared her invaluable insights at the start of the trial as well, talking on a ‘Teardown’ episode. She broke down how the ongoing lawsuit between NASCAR and Michael Jordan and Co. is unique.

“This case is unique because the jury is going to decide if NASCAR violated the Sherman Act, but it’s the judge who sets the remedies if the jury makes that decision,” McMinimee said. “The teams will have the burden of proof to establish that a violation of the Sherman Act occurred, and then it goes to the judge to come up with remedies.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Are mileage, tolls, and travel reimbursed for federal jurors in the NASCAR antitrust lawsuit?

The NASCAR lawsuit’s trials are underway at a federal court in Charlotte, North Carolina. However, not all of its jurors hail from the local neighborhood. On the first day of the trial, during the jury composition process, a discovery was made.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Most of the jury had little clue about NASCAR and stock car racing, let alone being diehard fans of the sport. This was a tad depressing for both sides in the case. Nevertheless, Shannon McMinimee updated the reimbursement that the jury is getting for their travel costs.

“They also get reimbursement for actual mileage for the “shortest practical route” and for toll charges. That’s because in the federal districts can be very large (in my state there is one district for each side of the state) and jurors can be coming from hours away. It’s up to the court or the local rules to determine if they will be reimbursed for parking. Is there a federal statute on this? You betcha. 28 U.S. Code § 1871,” McMinimee wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why jury compensation matters in a high-profile NASCAR case?

Jury compensation is of utmost importance in any case. For the NASCAR lawsuit, it becomes paramount as a 77-year-old sport’s future is at stake. 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports are suing NASCAR not just for damages, but for dismantling the ‘monopolistic’ foundations of the sport. And this is why fairly compensating the people deciding in this case is important. Judge Kenneth D. Bell reminded of this importance recently after admonishing the sides for their slow pace.

“Before the jury let out, Judge Bell notified them that it’s no guarantee that the trial will end by next Friday now. ‘I don’t know that we’re going to finish next Friday. That remains our goal. I am working to keep things moving.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Everyone in this courtroom is paid to be here, some more than others, and while I recognize you all get a stipend, I acknowledge the burden this trial places on you, and the court thanks your service,'” Matt Weaver wrote on X.

Nevertheless, Judge Bell also issued a warning to the jury. “Before he let the jury out for the weekend, judge Kenneth Bell reminded the jurors that they are forbidden from doing independent research on the case (such as seeking out media coverage), and warned them that if they failed to follow the instructions, it could cause a mis-trial,” Adam Stern wrote on X.

With a jury prepared to meet the requirements of the NASCAR lawsuit, let’s see how it unfolds.