How Much Prize Money Will the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion Take Home?

NASCAR is gearing up for the final race weekend of the 2025 season at Phoenix Raceway, and the Xfinity Series is bound to put on a show. Last year’s Phoenix finale saw Riley Herbst win the race while Justin Allgaier took the 2024 Xfinity title.

This year, four drivers, Connor Zilisch, Justin Allgaier, Carson Kvapil, and Jesse Love, are ready to chase glory. Competing for the title is not just about winning on the track, but the champion’s rewards will also depend on team contracts and undisclosed year-end bonuses paid by the sanctioning body.

What’s the total purse for the 2025 Xfinity Series Championship?

The total financial commitment for the 2025 Xfinity Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway is confirmed to be $2,151,939. This figure represented the entire prize pool allocated for the event, which covers all payouts to competing teams, distributed based on their finishing positions, contingency awards, and the contribution to the season-long points fund.

In practical terms, the entire $2.15 M is split among teams based on finishing order and awards. NASCAR no longer publishes individual driver shares, so we only know the total pot. It is vital to understand the composition of this purse. Unlike the premier NASCAR Cup Series, which operates under the Charter system, the Xfinity Series and Truck Series are non-chartered.

Breaking down the team and driver splits

Unlike other sports, the Xfinity champion does not take the full purse home. Under NASCAR’s charter system, race funds go to the teams, and drivers earn through their contracts and incentives. Since 2016, each chartered team receives a combination of guaranteed revenue, performance-based bonuses, and race purse payments tied to finishing position.

Crucially, NASCAR now does not publish winners’ prize checks, and the money is directed to team owners rather than directly to drivers. In other words, the champion’s team will collect most of the $2.15M, and the driver will be paid via salary/bonuses agreed with the team. Based on historical patterns, some commentators estimate a winner’s share might be on the order of 8–10% of the total purse.

If that held here, an Xfinity champion could see roughly $170k-$215k from the purse.

How does the 2025 payout compare to last year’s championship?

The 2025 figures are substantially higher than a year ago. Phoenix‘s 2024 Xfinity championship race paid out $1,772,722 total. The 2025 purse of $2,151,939 is roughly 21.39% more, about a $380k increase. This represents one of the biggest year-over-year jumps in Xfinity prize money. In absolute terms, every finishing position and bonus up and down the field will get a bit more money in 2025 than in 2024.

It is also important to note that this substantial increase applies specifically to the Championship Finale. Weekly Xfinity purses throughout the 2025 season were generally fixed at $1,651,939. The difference between the standard weekly purses and the Phoenix finale purse exceeds $500,000, reinforcing the premium placed on qualifying for and winning the season-ending title race.

How the Xfinity prize money compares to the Cup and Truck Series

The total prize money allocated across the three national series for the 2025 Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway explicitly defines the financial hierarchy of the sport. The total purses for all three series are: $12,394,135 for the NASCAR Cup Series, $2,151,939 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and $1,160,400 for the NASCAR Truck Series.

This aggressive growth rate is statistically noteworthy, especially when contrasted with the premier series. The 2025 Cup Series Championship purse rose from $11,700,064 in 2024 to $12,394,135 in 2024. This constitutes a substantial absolute dollar increase of $694,071, yet represents a proportionally modest year-over-year growth of only 5.93%.

This comparative data highlights a massive disparity, primarily driven by the Charter system. The Cup Series purse is approximately 5.76 times larger than the Xfinity Series purse, while the Xfinity Series prize pool is roughly 1.85 times larger than that of the Truck Series.

NASCAR Cup Series $12,394,135 $11,700,064 $694,071 +5.93% NASCAR Xfinity Series $2,151,939 $1,772,722 $379,217 +21.39% NASCAR Truck Series $1,160,400 $822,570 $337,830 +41.07%

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship offers a record prize pool for the non-chartered series, reflecting a strategic financial injection by the sanctioning body to boost the developmental tier.

The substantial 21.39% year-over-year growth in the Xfinity championship purse indicates that NASCAR is addressing historical revenue imbalances and striving to create a more financially sustainable environment for its top developmental teams, despite the vast structural financial gap with the Cup Series, which remains vast.