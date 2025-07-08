How NASCAR’s Chicago Play Has Boosted Their Reach Amid Massive Decline in Audience

The last two decades have seen a general decreasing trend in the audience viewership for NASCAR. This has been the case due to many reasons, especially the major popular figures retiring in the last decade, or the loyal Southern fanbase not being happy with the sport growing outside the traditional markets. Though these factors might be affecting their traditional audience, it is certainly opening doors for the new.

For instance, the annual NASCAR Chicago Street Race Economic Impact Report showed a decent increase in the percentage of women attendees. The number went up from 29.2% in 2023 to 32.9% in 2024. Considering how NASCAR has a predominantly male fan base, this is certainly a positive aspect.

Not just gender, but the growth has also been a cultural one. Stats also show how the Black and Latino fans accounted for 2% and 5% of the attendees, respectively. Last year, these numbers rose to 5% and 8%. NASCAR has been on the hunt for a diverse audience and is taking its unique stock car racing to new markets. There’s no need for a purpose-built track, thanks to the Next Gen car; the race can be run almost in any condition. Be it dirt, road, concrete or asphalt.

Julie Giese, president of the NASCAR Chicago Street Race, believes that there’s more work to be done in engaging new race fans. “I’m really proud of the community engagement work that we’ve done over the last three years. Advice that I got from many people is that we needed to be present, but we needed to be authentic. I don’t think the work is ever done, but I like where we are right now.”

This helped increase the total economic impact, which was 108.9 million in 2023 and 128 million in 2024. Though this year’s numbers are yet to come in, the way the event has been, the graph’s surely on the rise. However, there is no clarity on whether NASCAR would return to the Windy City next year. And right now, both NASCAR and the City of Chicago are in discussion regarding the future of the street race.

Chicago Mayor drops an update about the extension with NASCAR

While there have been positives about NASCAR’s ambitious plans to race in the streets of Chicago, the sanctioning body isn’t entirely sold on returning to the city for next year. It has to be noted that NASCAR wants to continue with their international plans after a successful debut in Mexico City. Also, there have been reports about a street race back into the Southern California market, with San Diego leading the charge.

However, the City of Chicago is open to an extension provided NASCAR can shuffle the date away from the 4th of July week. “The 4th of July is already … quite frankly it’s a heavier burden for our law enforcement, because of so much activity that happens in Chicago. It’s something that I believe that will be part of the larger discussion. If, in fact, NASCAR returns, what is the optimal time in which the two days or three days should occur?” Mayor Brandon Johnson was quoted via CBS News.

San Diego or Chicago, NASCAR needs to make a call. Will they continue to build on the marquee project that started their street racing stint or cater to a new market?