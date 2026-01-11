How Richard Petty’s Wife Quietly Ended Up in Hollywood With Her First Lady Charm

Some of NASCAR’s most legendary names didn’t just dominate the racetrack; they also made their way onto the big screen. In a rare crossover moment, even their spouses stepped into the spotlight. One standout example is racing icon Richard Petty and his wife, Lynda Petty, who became part of a movie that went on to define an entire generation. Pixar’s Cars wasn’t just a hit; it became a childhood staple for millions around the world.

Interestingly, Richard Petty wasn’t exactly eager to jump into Hollywood. But Pixar director John Lasseter knew how to make it happen. He didn’t just convince Petty to take part; he also brought Lynda Petty into a major role, turning the project into an unexpected family collaboration and helping give the film its unmistakable heart.

Lynda Petty’s most remembered role in Cars

Lasseter wasn’t done once he convinced the racing icon to join the project. When he met Richard Petty’s wife, he was instantly drawn to her warmth and presence.

“And… I met his wife, Lynda, and I was so taken by her that, you know, the King has to have a wife, and right then and there we… created Mrs. The King,” he said.

And that’s how the character of Mrs. The King was born.

That story was later expanded in a video shared by Petty Family Racing on YouTube in 2024, featuring Sharon Petty Farlow, the King’s daughter and the executive director of the Petty Museum. In the video, she reflects on how both of her parents became part of Cars.

Richard Petty traveled to Pixar to record his voice as the King, with Lynda right by his side throughout the experience.

Dubbed the First Lady of NASCAR, Lynda Petty went on to play Lynda Weathers, a 1974 Chrysler Town and Country station wagon. Lynda was given the freedom to choose which car she wanted to portray in the film, and her decision came easily.

She selected a blue 1969 Ford station wagon, a vehicle that held deep personal meaning. It was the same car she used for everyday life, from taking her kids to school to driving them to racetracks so they could watch their father compete.

That personal connection immediately shaped Mrs. The King, a character voiced by the real-life partner of the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion.

Lasseter’s decision to include both wasn’t accidental. They were icons of the motorsport world. Known simply as the king, Richard Petty captured an astonishing 200 series victories and claimed 7 NASCAR championships, earning the respect of fans everywhere.

Yet despite his unmatched success, he remained approachable and genuine. Lynda Petty, who passed away in 2014 after a battle with cancer, was a constant presence at his side. Her legacy lives on through the memories she created, both on and off the track.

And that impact isn’t forgotten to date. One fan remembers the moment that changed his entire life.

How a fan’s diecast collectible became Lynda Petty’s Keepsake

A dedicated Cars and NASCAR fan once shared a memorable experience that blended childhood nostalgia with a personal connection.

After the first Cars movie was released, he found one of the very first Mr. and Mrs. The King diecast sets on a Walmart shelf. The pair of small metal models represented the classic Plymouth Superbird (Richard Petty) and a station wagon variant for Lynda Petty.

A few weeks later, the fan took the diecast set to a shop where Richard Petty, the real racing legend who voiced The King, was signing autographs. When Petty saw the diecast cars, he admitted he had never encountered one before and hadn’t signed any yet.

He also mentioned that his wife had been asking him to get one because their grandchildren wanted it after seeing her character in Cars. Before the fan could even speak, Petty signed the set.

As a true fan of the legend, he encouraged Petty to take the signed set home for Lynda. At first, the Cup champion declined, but the fan insisted he keep it. Petty then agreed, laughing, and handed it to her as a gift.

To make sure the fan still received something special, Petty reached into a closet, grabbed one of his crew shirts, autographed it, and told the fan that it was for the car. Later, after securing two more diecast sets, the fan sent them in for signing.

When they came back, both were autographed by Richard and Lynda Petty, making them deeply cherished keepsakes, priceless in the eyes of the fan, not just because of their rarity, but because they symbolized a generous, authentic moment shared by the Petty family.