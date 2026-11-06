How to Watch the NASCAR Cup Championship 2026: Every Way to Stream It, Cable or Not

Imagine settling in for the NASCAR season finale, reaching for the remote and turning to USA Network out of habit. After all, that is where much of the second half of the Cup Series season has aired. But on championship Sunday, that familiar channel will not have the race. The broadcast moves to NBC, and missing that change could leave viewers searching just as the action begins.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

There is a bigger occasion behind that channel switch, too. NASCAR is bringing its Cup Series finale back to Homestead-Miami Speedway for the first time since 2019. With the championship on the line, fans have several ways to follow the race, even if they no longer have a traditional cable package.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Championship Race Is on NBC

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race takes place Sunday, November 8, at 3 p.m. ET. NBC’s coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET, giving viewers an hour of pre-race programming before the green flag.

The race will run 267 laps over 400.5 miles at the 1.5-mile Homestead oval. Its return as the season finale is notable. Phoenix hosted the championship from 2020 through 2025, but NASCAR has brought the final race back to South Florida.

ADVERTISEMENT

That change gives Homestead the stage for the season’s biggest decision. The Truck Series and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series will also crown their champions during the weekend. The Truck Series finale airs Friday, November 6, at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1. The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series championship follows Saturday, November 7, at 5 p.m. ET on The CW.

ADVERTISEMENT

You Do Not Need Cable to Watch NBC

For cable and satellite subscribers, finding the race is straightforward: tune in to NBC. The potential confusion comes from the network change. USA Network carried most of the second-half Cup schedule, but it is not the channel for the finale.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans without a cable subscription have another option. NBC is a broadcast network, so a digital antenna may pick up the local NBC affiliate without a monthly television bill. Reception depends on the viewer’s location and signal strength, but it can be a useful alternative for anyone who only needs to watch the race.

Streaming Options for Championship Sunday

Peacock offers a direct streaming option for the championship broadcast. Subscribers can find the race through the platform’s live sports coverage. HBO Max is also listed as a streaming destination for the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are other choices for viewers who prefer live television streaming. YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo and DIRECTV Stream carry NBC in many markets. However, local channel lineups vary. Fans should check whether their area receives NBC before paying for a subscription.

Those who already have a cable or satellite package can stream the broadcast through NBC.com or the NBC Sports app. Signing in with an existing television provider account gives subscribers access without requiring a separate streaming package.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the Race Away From a Screen

Not everyone will be able to sit down in front of a television on Sunday. For those fans, Motor Racing Network will provide live radio coverage. SiriusXM subscribers can also tune in to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

ADVERTISEMENT

The important thing is to make the channel change before race day. USA Network may have been the familiar home for recent Cup races, but Homestead’s finale belongs on NBC.

Whether fans watch through a television, stream online or listen on the road, the championship gets underway at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday.