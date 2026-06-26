$100M Emmy Winner Guy Fieri Enters NASCAR With Ownership Role Alongside Jimmie Johnson

Guy Fieri has been hanging around NASCAR for years. Driving pace cars. Hosting championship parties. Trading jokes with drivers in the garage. He just never actually owned a piece of it. Now he does.

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On June 25, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB announced Fieri as a “strategic owner.” And if anything, the 2013 Daytime Emmy Award winner was beyond happy.

“Motorsports and race cars have always had that raw energy I love — the people, the passion, the culture, the speed,” Fieri said. “LEGACY MOTOR CLUB is building something different, and I wanted to be part of it. This is about more than racing — it’s about creating a brand that connects with fans everywhere, from the track to the table.”

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That’s really the whole deal for Fieri. His role puts him right alongside musician Darius Rucker, who joined LMC’s ownership group back in March. Same tier. Same job: bring in fans, build culture, leave the racing to the racers.

His job is three-pronged: content, food, and merchandise. That includes behind-the-scenes shows produced by his own production team, trackside food setups, and NASCAR gear with a Flavortown spin. Race calls, car setups, and all of that will remain with co-owner Jimmie Johnson and CEO Maury Gallagher.

Honestly, it’s a smart pairing. Fieri built his whole career on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, small-town America, comfort food, the exact crowd that fills NASCAR grandstands every Sunday. In fact, back in 2023, he even signed a Food Network deal reportedly worth $100 million.

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He’s got his name on more than 80 restaurants, a tequila brand, and a packaged food line. Fieri already has the supply chain. He doesn’t need to build one to sell Flavortown merch; it’s already running.

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And this isn’t some random celebrity buying in for the headlines. He’s driven the pace car at the Indy 500. He’s driven it at Sonoma, his actual home track. He gave the “drivers, start your engines” call at the Eldora Dirt Derby back in 2017.

His friendship with Jimmie Johnson goes back to hosting NASCAR’s Champion’s Week shows in Vegas in 2014 and 2016. That’s where this whole thing probably started, long before anyone signed paperwork.

The timing works for LMC, too. Erik Jones is running well in the No. 43, sitting inside a playoff position, the team’s best stretch since the rebrand. The No. 84 car, part-time right now, goes full-time in 2027 as a third entry. That’s also Johnson’s last season driving, with his farewell tour ending at the Daytona 500.

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Speaking of Johnson, he’s got a second new gig too.

Jimmie Johnson’s heading to the broadcast booth

Jimmie Johnson is joining TNT Sports as a studio analyst, covering select races during the network’s new In-Season Challenge, a single-elimination tournament built into the summer schedule.

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He debuts on June 28 at Sonoma. Then comes North Wilkesboro on July 19 and Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 26. Jeff Burton will cover the two races in between: Chicagoland and Atlanta. Everything airs on TNT and streams on Max.

He’s joining a desk anchored by Marty Smith, with Dale Earnhardt Jr., Steve Letarte, and Jamie McMurray rounding it out. It won’t be his first time behind a mic, either. He worked NBC’s Indy 500 coverage in both 2021 and 2024.

So, between owning a piece of LMC, the occasional Cup Series start, and now a seat in the booth, Jimmie Johnson’s stacking jobs fast. Fieri’s just adding one more thing to a résumé that already covers nearly every corner of American food culture.