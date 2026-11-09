“100% My Fault” – Noah Gragson Publicly Apologizes to Daniel Suárez After Wife Julia’s ‘Idiot’ Callout

Julia Piquet has never been shy about backing Daniel Suárez, whether celebrating his successes or defending him when she believes he has been wronged. The Brazilian regularly uses social media to support her husband, and the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway gave her another reason to speak up. Her blunt reaction to Noah Gragson’s late-race contact with Suárez quickly caught attention. But the incident took a different turn when the two drivers, especially Gragson, addressed it after the race.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“100% my fault. He’s a good driver,” Noah Gragson said in a post-race interview as he did not try to defend himself after his late-race contact with Daniel Suárez at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Front Row Motorsports driver accepted responsibility for the incident, which sent Suárez spinning and brought out a caution with just 14 laps remaining. The two drivers eventually put the matter behind them, even sharing a hug after the race. However, before that reconciliation, Suárez’s wife, Julia Piquet, had already made her feelings about the contact clear on social media.

Piquet took to X shortly after the incident and delivered a blunt two-word assessment of Gragson: “what an idiot.” It was an emotional reaction to seeing her husband lose control of his No. 7 Chevrolet after contact from the No. 4 Ford. Suárez had been running 11th when the two made contact in Turns 1 and 2 on Lap 253. Gragson’s car got into the rear of Suárez’s Chevrolet.

ADVERTISEMENT

The timing made the incident particularly frustrating for Suárez. On Lap 253 of the season finale, he was trying to secure a strong finish for Spire Motorsports. Instead, the spin interrupted his run and forced the field to slow down. The caution also changed the strategy for the leaders, who headed to pit road for fresh tires and fuel. Suárez managed to continue and ultimately finished eighth, while Gragson came home ninth.

Piquet’s reaction was hardly out of character. She has regularly used social media to stand up for Suárez, particularly when she believes he has been misrepresented or let down by circumstances around him. During the 2026 Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, she publicly corrected NASCAR journalist Jordan Bianchi over a radio message attributed to her husband. She shared the fuller context of Suárez’s comments and insisted that the original report should accurately reflect what he had said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her support was also visible in July, when she criticized Chevrolet drivers after the Atlanta race. Following Carson Hocevar’s lost opportunity in the closing stages, she posted, “I swear Chevys are the absolute worst teammates.” Although she clarified that she was not targeting any particular driver, the comment reflected her frustration with the support Suárez received from fellow Chevrolet competitors.

This time, however, the story did not end with a social media exchange or lingering resentment. Gragson openly accepted that he was responsible for the contact and made sure to acknowledge Suárez’s ability as a driver. The two also embraced after climbing out of their cars, suggesting there was no desire to carry the disagreement beyond the racetrack.

ADVERTISEMENT

That response gave the incident a different ending from the heated confrontations that have occasionally followed on-track contact in NASCAR. Gragson has previously been involved in a tense post-race exchange with Kevin Magnussen at Coronado in June, after taking issue with the former Formula 1 driver’s aggressive approach.

At Homestead, though, Gragson chose accountability over confrontation. Piquet had made her displeasure clear, but Suárez and Gragson were able to settle the matter themselves. His apology, coupled with the post-race hug, turned a frustrating late-race incident into a brief display of sportsmanship.