$110,000 Richer Kyle Larson Says ‘You Can’t Count Him Out’ After Lucky Caution to Fend Off 20 YO HMS Prodigy

Perth Motorplex was no exception to Kyle Larson’s tendency to show up when it counts most. The current High Limit king abruptly reminded everyone why it’s risky to count him out with a single, well-timed reset and a late warning. Larson used on experience, perseverance, and a little racing luck to keep a driven 20-year-old Hendrick Motorsports prodigy in his mirrors while a $110,000 AUD payoff was at stake. He once again managed to turn chaos to his advantage on one of the greatest stages of sprint car racing, turning what appeared to be an impending youth takeover into a masterclass in race management.

Kyle Larson’s gritty reminder at Perth Motorplex

“Just can never count yourself out, you know, as much as you want to doubt things, and you know, blame it on rust or blame it on, you know, probably the longest winless drought I’ve had in my career. All that.”

Those words summed up Kyle Larson’s mindset perfectly on a night where patience, timing, and a bit of racing fortune came together once again at Perth Motorplex. Starting fourth in the 35-lap High Limit International feature, Larson didn’t look like a driver in a hurry. Instead, he let the race breathe, studied the lanes, and waited for the right moment to strike. Die-hard fans will know that this is something that has become second nature to him in sprint cars.

That moment arrived on the lap-15 restart. Buddy Kofoid, who led laps 7 through 14 from the pole, looked firmly in control. Until Kyle Larson launched a stunning fourth-to-first move around the outside aboard the Jason Pryde-owned No. 1K. In one sweeping motion, the defending champion flipped the script and took command of the race, instantly turning the grandstand buzz into a roar.

From there, the pressure only intensified. Australian favorite Dayne Kingshott refused to fade, even with visible wing damage, a bent nerf bar, and a right-rear tire nearing its limit. Kingshott, who had led the opening six laps, stayed within striking distance and nearly pulled off sliders on the final restart with two laps to go, crossing the line just half a second behind Larson in a heroic effort.

Then there was the 20-year-old Hendrick Motorsports prodigy Corey Day. After erasing a 1.5-second deficit with nine laps remaining, Day went on the attack, throwing sliders at his mentor and pushing the high line to its limit. But the aggression came at a cost. After brushing the wall multiple times, Day’s right-rear tire blew on the final restart, ending what had been a thrilling charge.

When the dust settled, Larson stood atop the podium once more. $110,000 AUD richer! He is now a two-time High Limit International champion. Larson once again proved that counting him out at Perth Motorplex…is a mistake nobody should make.

Tulsa Shootout is next on Larson’s radar

With the Perth Motorplex payday secured and another High Limit International trophy packed away, Kyle Larson isn’t wasting time soaking it all in. The focus has already shifted forward to Tulsa, Oklahoma, and one of the most grueling indoor dirt events in motorsports.

From December 30 through January 3, the 2026 Tulsa Shootout will once again turn the SageNet Center into controlled chaos. More than 1,700 drivers from across the United States and overseas are already entered, and the number is still climbing. As of mid-December, the entry list had crossed 1,730, putting the event on track to shatter records yet again.

Larson’s name is right there among them. The Hendrick Motorsports star returns as the defending Tulsa Shootout winner in both the Winged Outlaw and Winged A-Class divisions. This time around, however, logistics and travel demands mean “Yung Money” is expected to focus solely on the Winged Outlaw class. If you look at the broader perspective, then this is a decision that could work in his favor given the depth of competition.

Practice gets underway on Monday morning, December 29, with heat races following on Tuesday. From there, it’s a relentless march of qualifiers, B-mains, and feature races leading up to Saturday night’s Golden Driller finales. There’s no room for mistakes, no margin for bad luck, and absolutely no breaks in momentum.

For Larson, the Shootout has become a proving ground as much as a tradition. It’s where raw talent meets endurance, adaptability, and mental toughness. Coming off a confidence-boosting win in Australia, he arrives in Tulsa once again wearing a target, but also carrying the quiet belief that, no matter the odds, you can never count him out.