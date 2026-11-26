Broadcasters are committing billions to NASCAR, and investors are still looking for a way into its teams. That makes the familiar claim that the sport is failing a harder argument to sustain. Kenny Wallace put that contradiction at the center of the latest Herm & Schrader episode.

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“I hate NASCAR. It’s failing. But they just received seven billion dollars from TV and all the dumb people are investing millions of dollars,” Wallace said in a clip shared by Dirty Mo Media on X. His question was straightforward: if NASCAR is in such poor shape, why are networks and investors continuing to spend so heavily?

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His co-host turned to team values, pointing out that four organizations had become worth more. For owners, that appreciation can offset years of spending and make buying into another team more appealing.

Wallace then delivered the punchline: “The bottom line is NASCAR is the biggest and it’s not even close,” he said. “And that hurts a lot of people’s feelings because they want to pick on NASCAR.”

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His point was not that the sport is beyond criticism, but that not every setback should be treated as proof that the entire business is collapsing.

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The television figure needs some context. NASCAR’s 2025-31 Cup rights are split among FOX Sports, NBC Sports, Amazon’s Prime Video and TNT Sports, and the sanctioning body did not disclose the financial terms. Sports Business Journal reported a combined value of about $7.7 billion for the Cup deals and the separate O’Reilly Auto Parts Series agreement with The CW.

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That works out to roughly $1.1 billion a year, a long-term commitment, not a single seven-billion-dollar check arriving at once.

The newest example comes from the team side. On November 20, Legacy Motor Club announced an $85 million investment round from high-net-worth families to support its expansion to three full-time Cup entries in 2027 and development of a new headquarters in Mooresville, North Carolina.

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Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the deal, that the round values Jimmie Johnson’s organization at $450 million. That is the estimated value of the whole team, not the amount invested, but it still shows serious investors are willing to put money into NASCAR teams even as critics question the sport’s direction.

Legacy is not alone. Earlier deals have brought Marc Lasry’s Avenue Sports Fund into Trackhouse Entertainment Group, TWG Global into Spire Motorsports as a major investor, and Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment into Joe Gibbs Racing as a minority owner.

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Knighthead Capital has also increased its investment in Legacy. The arrangements differ, but outside capital continues to see value in NASCAR teams, as Jayski reported.

Charter security helps explain that interest. After the antitrust settlement with 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports in December 2025, NASCAR agreed to issue updated charters with evergreen terms, subject to mutual agreement. The settlement announcement outlined the updated charter provisions, while the Associated Press explained that charters guarantee teams places in the Cup field and a share of revenue.

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The settlement does not remove the costs and risks of running a race team, but it gives investors a more stable long-term proposition.

Wallace has challenged the “NASCAR is failing” narrative in another discussion, too. In a separate Coffee with Kenny clip, he took aim at fans who call the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series the better product while using Cup viewership and attendance to argue that NASCAR is declining.

His complaint was about selective standards: the same arguments about audiences and grandstands, he said, should apply to both divisions. He also questioned why empty seats counted against Cup but were overlooked at O’Reilly events, although the attendance comparison was his observation, not an official season-wide tally.

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The 2026 ratings add further context. The CW said the O’Reilly Series averaged 1.044 million viewers across 33 races, its strongest season since 2021, with 22 races topping one million viewers, the most in nine years. Cup averaged 2.419 million viewers, a record low and a 2% drop from 2025, according to Field Level Media.

The Cup Series clearly has an audience challenge, even as the second tier delivered a strong year. Those numbers alone do not decide which series races better or prove that NASCAR as a whole is failing.

This is the distinction behind Wallace’s argument. NASCAR can have problems with its product, ratings and track attendance while remaining a major commercial property with valuable teams, committed broadcasters and investors prepared to spend.

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He is not asking fans to stop criticizing the sport. He is asking them to explain why the money keeps moving in the opposite direction.