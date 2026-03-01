“I Am Not Hanging Up Posters” Carson Hocevar Downplays Growing Dale Earnhardt Comparisons After Praise From Petty Family

“If I go back and watch him run and stuff, he reminds me of Dale Earnhardt… the boy in the 77, he’s just going to have to learn to get by with the things that he’s doing,” Richard Petty said after watching Carson Hocevar’s performance at the EchoPark race. The King’s comparison instantly ignited headlines, placing Hocevar in the rare air of one of NASCAR’s most iconic legends. But while the praise is massive, the rising Cup driver isn’t ready to embrace the Earnhardt label. Instead, Hocevar is tempering expectations, acknowledging the compliment while firmly insisting on forging his own identity.

Carson Hocevar responds to Earnhardt comparisons

“I just take it as a compliment. But I’m not hanging up three posters on my wall trying to pretend anything I’m not.” With that line, Carson Hocevar made it clear he’s staying grounded even as NASCAR royalty likens him to one of the sport’s most feared and iconic drivers.

Lately, the 23-year-old has earned the nickname “Hurricane Hocevar,” a nod to the chaos his aggressive racecraft can generate. The label wasn’t random; it came after several high-profile moments in the 2026 season, most notably at the AutoTrader 400 at EchoPark Speedway and during the dramatic overtime restart at EchoPark Speedway.

In that moment, Hocevar fired his No. 77 Chevrolet into a razor-thin gap between Bubba Wallace and Christopher Bell, a move that clipped Bell’s left rear and sent the No. 20 slamming into the SAFER barrier. It was bold, risky, and undeniably Earnhardt-esque.

The comparison makes sense. Like Dale Earnhardt, known forever as The Intimidator, Hocevar has shown a willingness to take (and create) opportunities others wouldn’t dare attempt. Earnhardt perfected the “bump and run,” using subtle contact to unsettle competitors and seize positions. Hocevar, meanwhile, displays a similar instinctive aggression, attacking openings that seem to exist only for a split second or aren’t practically there at all.

But that’s where the parallels end. At least according to Carson Hocevar himself. He respects the comparison, acknowledging the immense compliment behind Petty’s words. Yet he insists he isn’t trying to model himself after anyone. His goal isn’t to be the next Earnhardt. It’s to be the first and only Carson Hocevar.

And as he continues developing maturity and racecraft, he’s determined to blend aggression with control, carving out a legacy built on his own merit rather than borrowed mythology.

Hocevar’s long hunt for Victory Lane in Cup Series

Carson Hocevar will enter the 2026 COTA Texas Grand Prix with the same mission he has carried into every one of his 83 NASCAR Cup Series starts: get that first elusive win. For a driver as naturally gifted and as fiercely competitive as Carson Hocevar, the wait has been long, and at times, frustrating. Many wonder whether the continued absence from Victory Lane has started to wear on him mentally.

But ahead of Round 3 of the 2026 season, Hocevar showed no cracks. Instead, he doubled down on his belief in the process and the upward climb of Spire Motorsports. “I think every team that’s not the big three teams that are basically dominating, they’re all trying to emulate Spires’ progression. You saw 23XI, they’re super successful. Trackhouse Racing is super successful. But now, we’re on that.”

It’s a mindset rooted in patience and loyalty that has defined Hocevar’s journey from the moment he entered Cup. After five Truck Series wins and 34 top-10s with Niece Motorsports, he debuted in the Cup Series for Spire in 2023 at just 20 years old. And despite the growing pains that come with competing against NASCAR’s powerhouse organizations, Spire has never wavered in its commitment to him.

That confidence became crystal clear recently when the team signed Hocevar to a long-term extension keeping him in the No. 77 “into the next decade.” For a still winless Cup driver, that level of trust is rare and telling of Carson Hocevar’s skills and capabilities.

If Spire’s upward trajectory continues and Hocevar keeps sharpening his craft, that first win isn’t a matter of if. It’s a matter of when. Let’s see if that’s today!