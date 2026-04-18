“I Basically Won”: Cleetus McFarland Refuses to Take the Loss After Pulling Off the Unthinkable

In racing, a “win” doesn’t always come with a trophy. For a rookie, simply finishing their first race without tearing up the car can feel like victory. For a struggling veteran, a solid top-10 after weeks of bad luck can mean everything. And for underfunded teams, just running competitively with the big names is a statement in itself. That’s what makes motorsports so unique! Context changes everything. And for Cleetus McFarland, his latest outing might not show a win on paper, but in his eyes, it told a completely different story.

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Why Cleetus McFarland called chaos a win

“I had a blast. I mean, I basically won. Honestly, if I didn’t blow that oil line, I would have won if that didn’t happen, but so that’s a little bit of a disappointment. I mean, come on, from 25th to 7th. That’s a win right there.”

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That was Cleetus McFarland adding his unique touch to a race that, in theory, ended in disappointment. McFarland had momentum going into Kansas for his sixth consecutive national ARCA event after finishing in the top five in the ARCA East Series at Rockingham.

However, he was forced to roll off 25th as the weather cancelled qualifying. But what came next was truly remarkable. Cleetus McFarland gained eleven spots in just five laps, carving out a path through the field. By the halfway point, he was in 11th place and still pushing for a spot in the top 10. His daring three-wide move to climb as high as ninth on a mid-race restart was the highlight, turning heads in the process.

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Then, just as things were coming together, it all unraveled. With around 25 laps left, the engine finally gave up dramatically as it started to fade. Chaos erupted behind him as oil spilled over the frontstretch and a plume of white smoke billowed out. Isabella Robusto and Andy Jankowiak both slid into the oil and struck the wall with great force.

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Cleetus McFarland managed to maintain control of his vehicle without crashing, despite sliding into his own oil. Even though he eventually finished in 20th place with a DNF, Cleetus’ performance told a much bigger story. Because sometimes, the result sheet doesn’t capture the real victory.

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NASCAR draws the line for McFarland

“It’s not NASCAR saying no. We’re just saying we want to see more (experience) first. When you look back at what we’ve asked other drivers to do, we’re asking him to do something very similar, and to show he’s progressing. He’s on the steep side of the learning curve. We will progress him as fast as we can, but in a very meaningful way that doesn’t get him in a bad situation,” NASCAR Executive Vice President and Chief Racing Development Officer, John Probst, said.

That justification followed NASCAR’s decision to deny Cleetus McFarland a spot in the forthcoming O’Reilly Auto Parts Series event at Talladega Superspeedway, which immediately generated controversy on the internet. The response seemed familiar at first glance.

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Fans typically object if NASCAR intervenes to approve or reject a driver. However, the logic in this instance was based on personal experience. With only nine outings in ARCA, ARCA East, Trucks, and the O’Reilly Series, McFarland’s resume is still quite brief. Additionally, there have been setbacks in addition to glimmers of promise.

These margins are important at high-speed drafting races like Daytona and Talladega. McFarland’s prior performance included early exits at Daytona International Speedway and an ongoing learning curve. In contrast to the intensity of a full O’Reilly field, even his Talladega ARCA performance, in which he placed tenth, took place in a controlled setting.

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For NASCAR, pacing the journey is more important than closing the door. Superspeedways require experience, awareness, and accuracy that cannot be hurried. Fans may perceive this as a lost opportunity, but it’s obvious that NASCAR would prefer to delay the moment rather than run the danger of it happening too soon.