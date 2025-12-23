“I Came Home Crying”: Larson Opens Up the 2020 Slip-Up That Almost Cost His NASCAR Career

If you have been following Kyle Larson’s NASCAR Cup Series journey, then you must know about the April 2020 incident that almost changed everything for the NASCAR champion. During a live iRacing broadcast, a private frustration slipped out as a racial slur, heard by millions.

The backlash was instant, and NASCAR suspended him indefinitely. Chip Ganassi Racing let him go, and sponsors ran for cover. Suddenly, the then 27-year-old star who seemed untouchable was left without a ride, a team, or a reputation. Reflecting on that moment years ago, Larson admitted that it was “young, stupid, and immature,” a mistake that had him fearing his career.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Dinner with Racers podcast, the 35-year-old driver was extremely candid about his reaction.

“Instantly I knew I was f—–,” he said. “But yeah, I just remember coming home like I’m f—–, like crying, apologizing, like I’m so screwed, and yeah, I mean, yeah, the next morning it just started, it was wild. Yeah, I couldn’t sleep or eat; it was bad.”

But Kyle didn’t disappear quietly. Over the next month, he threw himself into apologies, sensitivity training, and community outreach, improving. He wanted more than forgiveness; he wanted to change.

NASCAR’s path to reinstatement wasn’t automatic. Larson had to earn it. By January 2021, after meeting all the requirements, he was officially cleared to race again. The door back into NASCAR was open, but could he still be the driver he once was?

That answer came at Hendrick Motorsports, his new home. Larson roared back onto the track with a vengeance, winning at Las Vegas and his first season back.

Imago September 12, 2025, Bristol, Tn, USA: KYLE LARSON 5 of Elk Grove, CA waits to qualify for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race in Bristol, TN. Bristol USA – ZUMAa161 20250912_aaa_a161_012 Copyright: xWalterxG.xArcexSr.x

“No, yeah, it was. I never had a spotter right on there. I’ve always used like the whatever. And I was like, oh, it’ll be fun to you know have my friend spot for me. Literally sitting right next to me on another SIM that I had, and yeah, I was just like, Can you hear me? So yeah, it’s stupid,” the HMS driver said, explaining how he got into that situation.

And by season’s end, the 35-year-old driver wasn’t just back; he was untouchable. With 10 wins, a master class, and consistency, he captured the 2021 NASCAR Cup Championship, turning on your career-ending mistake in one of the most remarkable comebacks in motorsport history.

And Larson’s greatness doesn’t just stop at NASCAR. He is also one of the greatest dirt track racing drivers. And has already filled in his offseason with the World of Outlaws in Australia, followed by the Chili Bowl and the Tulsa Shootout. But that is just the beginning; recently, the Elk Grove native has another target to achieve.

Kyle Larson aims to return to the Rolex 24 Hours racing

Winning the 2015 Rolex 24 at Daytona may already be picked off on Larson’s list, but a fourth start in the event is still pending. Driving the No. 2 prototype for Chip Ganassi Racing alongside Scott Dixon, Tony Kanaan, and Jamie McMurray, Larson navigated 24 hours of chaos, traffic, and strategic swings.

The finish was a thriller, with Dixon entering the field by just over a second, handing Larson and overall Rolex 24 victory before he even turned 25. And now, the HMS Ace is more than ready to make a comeback.

“I think at this stage of my career, yeah, I would do it again. You know, I had fun those three years I did it, and, you know, didn’t want to keep doing it every year,” he said.

For a driver this young, still early in his NASCAR career, it was proven that his talent wasn’t limited to ovals. Moreover, Larson had both made his debut in 2014 and returned again in 2016 to defend the crown, though a repeat win eluded him. However, future runs could prove to be different, and who knows, the 2025 NASCAR champion may claim his second win.