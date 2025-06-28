“I Can’t Catch a Break” – Devastated Katherine Legge Speaks Out After Atlanta Pile-Up Shatters Big Run

The late afternoon sun was casting a long shadow over Atlanta Motor Speedway, and for Katherine Legge, the day she shouldn’t have had was coming to a sudden, abrupt close. Following an extended weather delay, the NASCAR Xfinity Series race was brought back to life with a slimy frenzy toward the finish line as the first four cars were running on the lead lap. Legge, driving the No. 32 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet, was in position for a career-boosting effort. She had a fast car, a good attitude, and a team that could smell a memorable result.

And moments like these are few and far between for drivers still carving out their identity in stock car racing. Legge, who has raced cars on the open-wheel and sports car circuits for years, has spent the 2025 season out challenging perceptions and shutting up those who do not believe she can cut it in NASCAR’s increasingly cutthroat ranks. Atlanta was supposed to be another step, another opportunity to showcase perseverance and preparation.

But superspeedway racing is just brutal, and Legge found herself on the receiving end of things. It takes just a fleeting moment for a promising run to end in twisted sheet metal and shattered dreams. As the field rumbled into the backstretch, all hell broke loose, and Legge’s luck turned in an instant.

The Atlanta pile-up: A dream derailed

After waiting just about the entire storm-forced break of close to 90 minutes for lightning to clear the area, the Xfinity field could get barely halfway through a lap on the restart before calamity struck. Jesse Love tried to make a move for the lead on Sam Mayer, but that door was closed on him quickly. The RCR driver tried to get back in line, but he was a little too late, as Nick Sanchez had already filled that gap. And it led to a big one. At least ten cars were up in this crash, and Legge was caught in this melee.

“I feel like I wasn’t expecting them to be reckon on the straightaway,” Legge recalled, still rattled as she recounted the moment in her mind. “My spotter were awesome. He told me to check up, I checked up, and they were crashing in front of me. They were crashing right in front of me. I got here from behind. I think it was just one of those kinds of super speedway deals where it takes out a bunch of cars.”

“Unfortunately, I’m gutted because the car was good and I think we would have been on for a good finish,” she said, her frustration showing. “Chevy and I were having so much fun out there until then, and I can’t catch a break.” Three of her four starts in the Xfinity Series have resulted in DNF, and she wasn’t able to qualify for the Nashville race. The British driver is trying hard to get across the finish line and get a decent result, but so far she’s had to deal with disappointment and heartbreak.

For Legge and her crew, the aftermath was a familiar one: a potential day ruined by matters out of their control. But even in frustration, Legge’s looking forward to her next race. “Yeah, I’m okay. Yeah, I’m really looking for Chicago. I do love street racing. My first race in North America was in Long Beach, and I won that one. So I have a special place in my heart for street racing, and I’m looking forward to seeing what Chicago is all about because I’ve never raced there.”

Perseverance Under Pressure: Legge’s NASCAR Journey

Katherine Legge’s foray into NASCAR in 2025 has been nothing short of a roller coaster ride. From one Cup Series debut at Phoenix to her second bid at getting an Xfinity series ride, Legge has seemingly hit some kind of roadblock at every step. The Atlanta pile-up is only the latest in a string of accidents that have tested her resolve and, at times, left her open to harsh criticism from sections of the fanbase.

At the end of May, in the wake of her accident at Rockingham, which caught Kasey Kahne, led to backlash for the driver. However, the criticism soon turned ugly as she received death threats and hate mail online. But Legge chose to address this situation and put out a stern message to all her naysayers and haters.

“The offensive social media comments I’ve received are not only horrific, they’re unacceptable,” she said. “If I may put it very clearly, I am here to race and I am here to compete, it is no doubt I will not be bullied,” she said, two days later and through a post on social media in which he appeared towers before the lens she had spoken into a day earlier.

Through the static, Legge has never lost her one-pointedness. She has increased her schedule in NASCAR, desperate for more seat time in an attempt to learn and establish herself on her terms. Support from her team and a growing contingent of the NASCAR community has helped to lift her, to transform heartbreak into fuel for the next challenge.

Legge, looking forward to next week’s Chicago street race, where she’s keen to race in that format, isn’t fazed. Her story speaks to her grit, resilience, and determination to earn respect in a sport that asks for nothing less.