NASCAR’s financial structure has rarely been free from criticism, but the charter dispute brought those concerns into the open like never before. Team owners challenged the sanctioning body’s business practices, and the resulting courtroom battle exposed just how far apart the two sides had grown. Yet even amid those tensions, some of the sport’s most established names continued investing in racing, building businesses, and committing their futures to the garage.

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That contrast has not gone unnoticed by Kenny Wallace. The former Cup Series driver has spent decades around NASCAR and remains an outspoken observer of its business and competitive landscape. Following a weekend that brought several prominent figures in the sport together, Wallace offered his assessment of where NASCAR stands and why the criticism surrounding it deserves closer examination.

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“NASCAR and all the teams are just fine, everybody,” Wallace said on X. “Maybe they, like anybody in life, wanted to make a little bit more money. You ever wondered if it was so bad, why does Junior Motorsports and my dear friend Dale Jr. and Kelley Earnhardt, why do they own and run Junior Motorsports if NASCAR was so bad? If it’s so bad, why did Jimmie Johnson start Legacy? Jimmie Johnson could have rode off in the sunset. Why did he go, ‘Hey, I can’t wait to lose money. I’m going to go back and start Legacy up.’”

Wallace’s reference to Dale Jr. carries weight because JR Motorsports has become considerably more than a former driver’s personal racing venture. Co-owned by Dale Jr., Kelley Earnhardt Miller and Rick Hendrick, the Mooresville-based organization has established itself as a major force in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. Its championship success and driver-development record have helped build an identity that extends well beyond its owner’s famous surname.

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There is also a business infrastructure behind the racing operation. Dale Jr. has expanded into media through Dirty Mo Media. JR Motorsports also made its Cup Series debut in 2025.

For Dale Jr. and Earnhardt Miller, the commitment involves managing an expanding operation rather than simply maintaining a connection to the sport.

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Johnson’s route into ownership has been different. The seven-time Cup champion joined Legacy Motor Club as a co-owner before taking majority control in January 2025, following a strategic partnership with Knighthead Capital.

Having already achieved virtually everything possible as a driver, Johnson chose to take on the challenge of building a competitive organization. Legacy has since outlined plans to expand to three Cup cars in 2027.

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Wallace’s argument, however, becomes particularly interesting when he turns to a businessman whose racing commitment stretches back more than half a century.

“If NASCAR is so bad, why is one of the world’s wealthiest man, Roger Penske, why does he go racing?” Wallace said. “It’s a deal like Roger Penske has all those dealerships, and he’s got Shell on his car as well. That goes towards his dealership, right? You got Discount Auto Tires. ‘Hey, let us put the name Discount Auto Tires on our cars, and then you give us all these free tires for the dealerships.’ So in ending, everybody, NASCAR survived.”

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Penske entered NASCAR competition in 1972, but his business interests had already begun taking shape through automotive retail. Today, Penske Automotive Group operates hundreds of dealerships across several countries alongside commercial truck operations and other transportation interests. Its 2025 annual report recorded $31.8 billion in revenue, illustrating the scale of the business beyond motorsports.

Team Penske, meanwhile, has accumulated 163 Cup Series victories and five championships. Its commercial relationships include Shell-Pennzoil and Discount Tire, with the latter maintaining a longstanding association with the organization.

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Those partnerships provide brands with exposure through NASCAR while allowing Team Penske to operate within a much larger commercial network.

Wallace’s example is not proof that sponsorship automatically translates into dealership sales or that every racing operation enjoys Penske’s financial advantages. Rather, it illustrates how an established businessman can make motorsports part of a broader commercial strategy.

Penske has continued to invest in racing across NASCAR, IndyCar and sports car competition, even as his other businesses have expanded.

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That distinction matters when considering the dispute between NASCAR and two organizations that believed the existing financial arrangement needed to change. 23XI Racing, co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, and Front Row Motorsports refused to sign the 2025 charter agreement, arguing that its terms left teams with insufficient economic security and influence.

The disagreement escalated into a federal antitrust lawsuit and eventually went to trial in December 2025. The parties settled before a jury reached a verdict. NASCAR agreed to amend the charter framework to include evergreen charters, subject to mutual agreement, while 23XI and Front Row regained their chartered status.

The financial terms of the settlement remained confidential.

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Almost a year later, the relationship between the parties produced a very different picture. On Saturday night in downtown Miami, NASCAR and 23XI jointly hosted an end-of-season celebration at Amazonica in the city’s Brickell neighborhood.

DJ Khaled performed as members of the racing community gathered, with Front Row Motorsports also part of the occasion.

Wallace saw the significance in the people who were now sharing the same room, particularly NASCAR chairman Jim France and 23XI co-owner Michael Jordan.

“On Saturday night in downtown Miami, they celebrated,” Wallace said. “Two people, two companies that were, I would say, people. I mean, you could say 23XI and NASCAR, but to me it was Jim France from NASCAR because he owns it, and Michael Jordan, the owner of 23XI. Of course, you throw in Front Row Motorsports there. Something to think about on this day. If NASCAR is so bad, why is it so good? They just made things a little fair. They made things just a little bit better.”

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The settlement did not erase the financial challenges facing NASCAR teams, and Penske’s business model cannot be replicated by every owner. But Wallace’s point is that the sport still attracts people willing to invest, build, and compete. The real measure of NASCAR’s business health will be whether its revised charter structure gives those owners enough reason to keep doing so.