“I Could Die”: When Dale Earnhardt Jr. Got Saved by Late Father’s ‘Divine Intervention’

One of NASCAR’s darkest days came on February 18, 2001, when Dale Earnhardt Sr. lost his life in a final-lap crash at the Daytona 500. The moment stunned the sport and left a permanent scar on racing’s heart. For Dale Earnhardt Jr., it was more than a loss. It was a terrifying glimpse into a reality he had always feared. From the moment he chose to follow in his father’s footsteps, the threat of that same violent end had loomed over every turn and every track. He had grown up knowing exactly what could happen. Then, years later, it nearly did. But when the moment came, something changed. This time, the story did not end in tragedy.

In July 2004, Dale Jr. was deep into a strong Cup Series season. Life had settled into the rhythm of race weeks and finishes, and he arrived at Sonoma Raceway for a routine practice run in the American Le Mans Series. That day, July 18, began like any other. But during a seemingly ordinary lap, everything changed. His car burst into flames, trapping him inside. The scene echoed the nightmare that had taken his father, with smoke, fire, and a haunting sense of deja vu. Yet in that moment of danger, Dale Jr. felt something he could not explain. He would later describe it as being lifted from the wreckage by unseen hands.

When Dale Earnhardt Jr. almost met Dale Earnhardt Sr

During the morning practice session for the 2004 American Le Mans Series race, the incident took place. At Infineon Raceway in Sonoma, Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the No. 8 Chevrolet Corvette C5-R with Boris Said as co-driver, lost control at Turn 8 and spun backwards into a concrete barrier. The impact ruptured the fuel filler neck, causing gasoline to spill and the car to erupt into a fireball after coming to a stop in the middle of the track. Earnhardt Jr. suffered second and third-degree burns to his legs, neck, chest, and chin.

The footage captured what junior feared most, and his reflection in that moment still sends chills. “It was bad… it went from 115 degrees to 750 degrees in a second and a half, and then the sensor burned out,” he recounted on 60 Minutes. The flames engulfed his legs, neck, and chin, forcing him to endure excruciating second and third-degree burns. As he finally began to process these flames, he came to grips with the seriousness of the situation. “I Could Die Here” was the first immediate thought in his mind. But moments later, everything had changed. Upon reaching the in-field care center, Dale Earnhardt Jr. found himself yelling at his PR agent. “Find the guy that pulled me out. I need to see him.”

“They told me, ‘There was nobody there,'” Dale Jr. shed light on this story on his podcast. In the chaos after the crash, he had insisted someone had pulled him from the burning Corvette. But when his PR rep and crew reviewed the incident, they found no one. When asked if it was his father who saved him, he did not deny it. “I don’t know, you tell me.” What he does believe is clear: “It still freaks me out today just talking about it. It gives me chills. I believe he knows everything I’m doing.” Dale Jr. remained convinced, “I swear someone had me under the arms and was carrying me out of the car,” he recalled. “I swear to God.” The feeling was not vague or imagined. It was firm, as if real hands had lifted him out.

In a sport forever shaped by the legacy and loss of his father, Dale Jr. has embraced the idea that his near-death experience was met with divine intervention. Perhaps even by Dale Earnhardt Sr himself. It’s a belief rooted not in superstition, but in the power of presence, memory, and familial bond.

Dale Earnhardt Jr’s protégé recalls his gruesome crash at Dega

Since Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s fiery 2004 crash that nearly claimed his life, NASCAR has witnessed countless dramatic incidents. The drivers who survive them often carry the weight long after the wreckage is cleared. From sudden flashbacks to a lingering fear of mortality, each crash shapes a career. Dale Jr.’s young up-and-coming protege driver recently had to face such an event where he lost his leading pole position in the final lap.

Connor Zilisch entered 2025 commanding attention in the Xfinity Series. He delivered on the hype with his first win of the season at COTA, followed by strong runs at Las Vegas and Darlington. But on April 26 at Talladega’s Ag‑Pro 300, leading with just one lap remaining, Zilisch faced a career-altering moment. His buddy Jesse Love made contact with his car and that sent Zilisch spinning off the track and make a hard hit against the inside wall. Although he made it out fine, but had to miss out on the Texas race due to lower back injury.

On the Stacking Pennies podcast, Connor described the collision in haunting detail. He said, “When I hit the wall, I closed my eyes and I was inside of my own body and I saw my back shatter inside.” He explained the moment that followed. “Something ain’t right,” he said. He went to the care center where they cleared him. That’s when he realized things were “not good.” The impact was so severe that he not only felt immediate pain but suffered a back injury that lingered for weeks. “It sucked for about two weeks and I still get pains every now and then,” he admitted.

Kyle Larson stepped in as his substitute and notably took Zilisch’s No. 88 car to victory at Texas. However, after his comeback, the young driver has not failed to finish outside of the top 5 in seven races, which include two victories. So, he’s put that Dega crash behind him and is eyeing his first NASCAR trophy.