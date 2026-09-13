“I Didn’t Do S**t To Him”- Joe Gibbs Grandson’s Gateway Meltdown Against Fellow Toyota Driver Infuriates NASCAR Fans

Erik Jones did everything right on his part. He gave Ty Gibbs room, didn’t bail out and raced clean. And yet, he ended up spinning in Turn 1 with a caution flag waving over his head.

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“That is so ridiculous. I didn’t do shit to him. F****** jammed it into 3 and I gave him room and he wrecked us,” Jones ranted over the radio, shared by Dustin Albino on X.

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Four laps into Stage 2 of the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway, Gibbs tagged the rear corner of Jones’ No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota on Lap 56 and sent it into a full spin.

The two had been scrapping over 18th position, Gibbs glued to Jones’ bumper for several laps with nowhere to go. On a restart, the field bunched up charging into Turn 1, and Gibbs ran out of patience.

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Jones had zero margin going into that race. The week before at Iowa, Tyler Reddick lost control and collected him on Lap 4, sending Jones home 35th through no fault of his own. Before Gateway, he had completed 967 of a possible 968 laps at that track across four prior Cup starts. Gibbs had three starts there. Jones knew the place, he just couldn’t afford what happened next.

That is where this stops being just a racing incident. Gibbs was sixth in the playoff standings, 39 points behind Denny Hamlin, with two wins in 2026 already at Bristol and Iowa. Jones was not in the Chase at all.

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Gateway was only the second race of the 2026 Chase, a ten-race run with no eliminations where every single point goes straight toward the championship. This means throwing away positions at this stage of the season is about the last thing Gibbs could afford to do.

When a driver with a championship cushion races someone with nothing to fall back on and sends him spinning on a restart, people notice. And when that driver happens to be Joe Gibbs’ grandson, they notice a lot harder.

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The history between these two organizations makes it worse. Jones drove the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota from 2017 through 2020. When JGR moved on from him, he reportedly didn’t see it coming, having believed a contract extension was close. He landed at Legacy Motor Club instead, still a Toyota team but nowhere near the JGR setup.

Gibbs, meanwhile, raced for his family’s organization from day one. His father, Coy Gibbs, was JGR’s vice chairman and COO. Ty won the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship and walked straight into a Cup seat at JGR when Kyle Busch left after that season. So when Jones, the guy JGR moved on from, gets spun by JGR’s grandson on a Stage 2 restart, the reaction writes itself.

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Ty Gibbs has been in this position before. At Martinsville in October 2022, he drove into the back of O’Reilly teammate Brandon Jones on the final overtime restart, spun him, won the race and locked himself into the Championship 4. NASCAR did not suspend him.

That same year, NASCAR fined him $75,000 and docked 25 owner points after dangerous pit road contact with Ty Dillon, then hit him with a separate $15,000 fine following a physical confrontation with Sam Mayer on pit road.

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At the 2025 Clash at Bowman Gray, he went back for Justin Haley after Haley had spun him earlier in the event. NASCAR explicitly called it retaliation in their own account. Still no penalty.

The league has moved on others for less. Bubba Wallace was suspended one race for hooking Kyle Larson at Las Vegas in 2022. Chase Elliott sat out after NASCAR ruled his contact with Denny Hamlin at Charlotte in 2023 intentional.

Austin Cindric got a $50,000 fine and a 50-point penalty in 2025 for initiating contact during a stage. Whether Gateway gets treated the same way is still open.

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What is not open is what someone from inside JGR put on record. Chris Gabehart, a longtime JGR employee and former Denny Hamlin crew chief, told a federal court during a 2026 legal dispute with the team that he believed Ty Gibbs was not held to the same standard as the other drivers.

Those comments came out of a legal case against his former employer, so that context matters. But it was the first time someone with actual inside knowledge of JGR’s operation said publicly what fans had been repeating for years.

NASCAR Fans Were Not Having It With Ty Gibbs

Jones’ radio call hit the reporting sites, and the reactions landed right behind it. People showed their frustration on X, in the comment boxes of NASCAR reporters like Dustin Albino, Jordan Bianchi and Jeff Gluck.

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“Ty Gibbs just wrecks people he can’t pass. He sucks,” one fan wrote.

Another said it shorter: “That silver spoon child.”

When your grandfather owns the team, that label sticks harder every time something like this happens. Perhaps the most damaging one was this,

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“Be Gibbs. Nepo baby. Can’t even pass Erik Jones. Wrecks him. NASCAR issues no penalty. Erik Jones blackballed and sent down to O’Reilly next year.”

The fan covered the incident, the pattern of outcomes and what he fully expects to follow, all in one shot. Someone went back to an earlier moment in the same race:

“That’s what I thought when it all played out. Ty was just mad Erik didn’t bail out and accept his ridiculous divebomb into T3, so he tantrum’d him in T1 for it.”

Eric Jones said he gave Ty Gibbs room in Turn 3. This fan is reading the Turn 1 contact not as a misjudgment on a restart but as Gibbs responding to Jones refusing to yield. NASCAR confirmed the Turn 1 contact sent Jones spinning but did not officially call it deliberate retaliation.

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Then came the Hamlin comparison, “Dam Ty a big ass hypocrite dude pulled a Denny from last year.”

For anyone who missed it, that is a reference to the 2025 playoffs at New Hampshire, where Hamlin intentionally spun Gibbs out because Gibbs, who was not even in the postseason that year, refused to hand over 11th place to a playoff driver who needed it.

Hamlin was furious on the radio. He went public with his frustration and called out JGR for not having clear rules about what non-playoff drivers owe their teammates who are still in it. Now Gibbs is the one spinning people who won’t get out of his way. Two more fans expressed their feelings, such as,

“Ty Gibbs doing Ty Gibbs things,” one fan wrote, with a rolling eyes emoji. Another just said: “Ty Gibbs had a tantrum.” No follow-up needed on either.

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The nepo baby label was never purely about whether Ty Gibbs earned his seat. He won an Xfinity (now O’Reilly) championship. The talent is there, yes, but the argument is that he has never had to earn his way into competitive equipment the way drivers outside powerful family organizations do.

So, when incidents keep happening without consequences, that starting point becomes very hard to look past. Gateway just gave people another reason to bring it up.