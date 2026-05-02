“I Didn’t Get Paid for Years”: Jamie Little Goes Public with Her Broadcasting Struggles

Jamie Little has been in the motorsports industry for around 25 years now. From the pit road at the Daytona 500 to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and even the Indianapolis 500, she’s been everywhere. Today, she is undeniably one of the most recognizable voices at Fox Sports. However, the path has not been easy for her.

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In a recent conversation on the Kenny Wallace Media podcast with host John Roberts, Little pulled back the curtain on what it feels like to get where she is and how it all happened.

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“Yeah, racing is what I found first, but NASCAR found me—so like yourself. But I’ve told this story so often—it’s a long one, but I’ll keep it very short,” Little began. “So that was just—for me, I loved it. I loved the sound, the smell, the way it felt riding. I just loved it.”

The interview further delved into how Little grew up in South Lake Tahoe, California. She rode horses and hopped around on four-wheelers and dirt bikes with anyone who had one. That is where her love for motorsports started, and it stayed with her throughout high school – where she met a supercross racer who introduced her to the sport.

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By the time she was finishing school, her only goal was to be a female voice in racing, since there were very few at the time. After that, she got enrolled at San Diego State University and, as a student, walked up to an ESPN announcer at a motocross race and asked how to break into the profession. That was the conversation that started everything.

“And I realized when I was about to graduate high school that I wanted to use my voice. I wanted to be one of those female voices of the sport. There hadn’t been other women like me that loved it, right? So that’s how I started out and paid my dues. I knocked down doors, did so much for free. I mean, I didn’t get paid for years,” Little continued.

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She began by covering local desert races unpaid until she landed a role on ESPN’s motorcycle news program, MotoWorld, in 1998. That was the year she became the first woman to cover a televised supercross and motocross event.

For four years, she was a live announcer for the Supercross series. There was no tangible television contract for her, no guarantee of what was to come next. She eventually cold-called a top ESPN executive and asked for a 10-minute meeting to pitch herself for a bigger role. It worked out.

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Her television career then moved from Supercross to the X Games and finally IndyCar. In 2004, she became the first woman to cover the Indianapolis 500 flag-to-flag as a pit reporter on national television. She held this role for 11 consecutive years.

In 2007, when ESPN regained the NASCAR contract, Jamie Little lobbied to be included and was named to their broadcast team. By 2015, she joined Fox Sports, covering the Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series from pit road. In 2021, she made history again. This time, she became the first woman to be the lead play-by-play announcer for a national motorsport series, calling ARCA Menards races for Fox. By 2023, it expanded to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

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How Jamie Little manages her workload

Now, for the 2026 season, Jamie Little’s grind is still ongoing. She’s expected to be on air for over 200 days, covering races in 28 states across at least three different sports categories. She’s the only Fox broadcaster who works in all of NASCAR’s national series in a single weekend—the Cup, Xfinity, and the Craftsman Truck Series.

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Outside of NASCAR, she returned to IndyCar coverage in 2025 and 2026. This includes the Indianapolis 500, a race where she first made her name two decades ago. She’s also covered the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show and been on Fox’s reporting teams during Super Bowl years.

As per sources, her preparation for each event is quite extensive. She spends 10 to 12 hours a day going through spotter guides and technical sheets for every sport she covers. This is a non-negotiable habit for her, given the scrutiny that still follows her into new roles. In a male-dominated field, a female broadcaster with her experience and hard work is still often undermined. So, Little makes sure that she challenges every single stereotypical mindset with her delivery.

Jamie Little is also a well-regarded figure in the industry itself. Michael Jordan, co-owner of NASCAR’s 23XI Racing, purportedly requests her personally for interviews because of her professionalism. For someone who spent years working for free just to get a foot in the door, that is not a small thing.