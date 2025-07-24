“I Don’t Care”: Kyle Larson to Keep Expectations Aside from NASCAR’s New Track Amidst Newfound Joy

Kyle “Yung Money” Larson has built a reputation for being everywhere at once. From dirt tracks to superspeedways, the 2021 Cup Series champion treats racing not just as a career but as a way of life. It is this flexibility and insatiable appetite for competition that often puts him at the center of NASCAR’s most ambitious ideas. Now, with the sport gearing up for a bold new experiment at San Diego’s Naval Base Coronado in June 2026, a street course, eyes will also be on Larson, given his pole-winning qualifying at Chicago last year. While such a race on active military grounds would spark tension in most drivers, Larson’s recent comments are more relaxed and candid.

The event itself is unlike anything NASCAR has ever attempted. Slated to replace the Chicago Street Race on the 2026 calendar, this new venue at Naval Base Coronado marks the sport’s direct collaboration with the U.S. Navy to commemorate its 250th anniversary. The track, still under design, is expected to stretch roughly three miles across runway tarmac and base aprons. Scheduled for June 21, the Cup Series race will be the grand finale of a three-day celebration. It will also feature Truck and Xfinity Series events. With limited past precedence and logistical complexities, this course is already a major talking point across the paddock. But amid this buildup and uncertainty, Kyle Larson has offered perhaps the most unfiltered take of them all.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kyle Larson speaks candidly ahead of NASCAR’s San Diego showdown

For Larson, the unknown seems to hold no fear. While other drivers like to prepare for the track, Kyle is yet to even see it. “I have no clue. I don’t even know, I haven’t seen any drawing or anything yet, but I don’t really care what the course is,” Larson said in an interview. He further added, “I’m just happy that we’re doing this and I think it’s going to be a fun event no matter what.” While other drivers might obsess over schematics and strategy, Larson’s comments highlight a mindset rooted more in gratitude and joy than analytics.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Yung Money doubled down on his nonchalant view of the track, even suggesting that unpredictability often leads to better racing. “A lot of times, the weirder and crazier the tracks are, the better the racing we have. When we think things aren’t going to go right, it brings chaos,” he added. “I don’t care, we can build an oval right here. I’m just glad we’re racing on this base.” It is a rare glimpse of humility from a driver known for dominating nearly every format he enters.



Of course, Larson’s outlook does not diminish the scale of what lies ahead. Preparations for the NASCAR San Diego race are already extensive. Temporary suites, military displays, and fan zones are being mapped out alongside the evolving track design. The event is expected to draw tens of thousands of fans and could set a new standard for venue innovation. For Larson, a win here would not just be another notch in his belt. It would mark a historic victory at one of the sport’s most symbolic and logistically daring venues. And while others may be busy calculating pit strategies or tire degradation, “Yung Money” seems more focused on soaking in the moment.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Larson will be the threat to watch out for at Brickyard

Kyle “Yung Money” Larson has kept his foot on the gas. He has been juggling NASCAR Cup races, Xfinity stints, and even IndyCar ambitions. Yet, he has still managed to shine at one of NASCAR’s crown jewels: the Brickyard 400. With the Indiana oval looming on July 27, Larson and Hendrick Motorsports roll in, bringing a wave of strong stats at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The official numbers speak volumes: in seven oval starts at the Brickyard, Larson has notched one win, two top-fives, four top-10s, and led 18 laps. He is averaging a start of 12.3 and a finish of 13.9. His triumph in 2024 saw him surge from 23rd to victory over 31 laps and overtime restarts. This stint etched his name as the fourth different Hendrick driver ever to win this race. As a team, Hendrick Motorsports dominates the venue with 11 wins, 28 top-fives, 44 top-10s, and over 1,080 laps led.

Larson enters this year’s event not only as defending champion but as a statistical force. Hendrick’s recent media advance highlights that he’s third in points. He boasts three Cup wins this season and has earned two Xfinity wins. He currently sits 3rd on the table, behind his teammates Chase Elliott and William Byron.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Despite a schedule packed with diverse motorsport commitments, Kyle Larson remains a home-field threat at the Brickyard 400. His past results, current form, and team support make him one of the top picks for another iconic Indy win. It’ll be exciting to see if the 2021 Cup Series winner can defend his title this time as well or not.