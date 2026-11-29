Ty Majeski had spent much of the Bigley Memorial 128 putting himself in position to win. A late restart penalty at the Freedom Factory erased that chance, sending him to the rear and leaving him with questions about how the call was made.

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“The whole situation was kind of a cluster,” Majeski told Short Track Scene afterward in a clip posted on X. He did not deny accelerating before the restart line, but said the field had little indication that the restart was coming.

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Asked whether he would take the issue up with officials, Majeski offered another frustration.

“I don’t even know who makes that call—if it’s Ricky or somebody else,” he replied.

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Ricky Brooks, the UARA National series owner and race director, was the official who penalized him.

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The incident came with nine laps remaining. Majeski said the field was single-file down the backstretch when Colin Allman moved to the outside approaching Turn 3. He had spun his tires on the previous restart, after the No. 33 car spun, and was trying to maintain his pace to avoid another loss of traction.

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“By the time I figured out we were going green, I tried to pick up my pace before the line,” he explained.

Majeski acknowledged accelerating, but said he was trying to build momentum for a better launch rather than jump the restart. The timing of the call, he felt, put him in a difficult position.

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Majeski also said his spotter had not reported any warnings over the radio. He had checked more than once, but was told there had been none. He was not claiming the rule did not apply; his argument was that the field’s movement and the late signal made the sequence unusual.

Brooks offered a different explanation for the lack of a warning. According to Short Track Scene, he said restart procedures had been covered with all drivers during the pre-race meeting, as required by the UARA National rule book. That briefing, Brooks indicated, meant a separate radio warning was unnecessary.

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For Majeski, the problem went beyond one decision. He pointed to the different restart systems used across short-track racing: Freedom Factory uses a line, ASA uses a box, while tracks farther north rely on a slow, gradual increase in speed without either marker.

“You just need a little bit of consistency,” he said.

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The penalty also brought back the disappointment of the 2025 Snowball Derby. Majeski had dominated much of that race before being penalized for jumping consecutive restarts. He was first warned, then black-flagged for a second violation, allowing Stephen Nasse to inherit the lead and win. The circumstances at Freedom Factory were different, but the late-race impact was familiar.

The Bigley Memorial had already been shaped by another heated exchange, this one involving Carson Hocevar and Michael Atwell. On Lap 52, Hocevar took the lead with a bumper-and-door move on Atwell. Atwell retaliated in the following corner, spinning Hocevar and sending both drivers to the rear.

Hocevar later said passing had been difficult because the sprayed bottom groove had become dominant. He felt he had made the move fairly and explained that Atwell had slowed, prompting him to give the No. 14 a little contact. Atwell clearly did not see it that way.

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After the race, Atwell called Hocevar a “moron” and accused the Cup Series driver of driving through competitors despite complaining about how difficult the cars were to pass. Hocevar responded on X with a sarcastic post: “I mean I had fun, Michael Atwell. That was good racing!”

Hocevar recovered from the incident and won the $30,000 race, passing Colin Allman late in the event. Atwell worked his way back to fifth. Majeski finished 11th after the penalty took him out of contention.

Majeski was careful not to suggest he had been unfairly penalized simply because he disagreed with the timing. He acknowledged speeding up before the line. What he wants is a clearer and more consistent process—one where drivers know when a restart is coming and understand who is responsible for making the call.