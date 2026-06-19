“I don’t get why”- Dale Jr.’s Niece Questions Chevy & Ford Over Female Driver Crisis

Karsyn Elledge isn’t some outsider lobbing complaints from the cheap seats. Her mom, Kelley Earnhardt Miller, runs JR Motorsports. Her uncle, Dale Earnhardt Jr., built that operation into Chevrolet’s golden ticket, the program that takes a kid nobody’s heard of and turns them into a Cup Series driver. When someone with that last name starts asking why her own manufacturer is dropping the ball, it’s a different kind of question.

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It came up almost in passing, chatting with longtime racer Kenny Wallace. He pointed out something obvious: every female driver worth talking about ends up in a Toyota. Elledge didn’t even pause.

“I don’t get why,” she said

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Good question, actually. Ford rolled out the red carpet for Hailie Deegan, signed her up with all the hype in the world, then parked her in Xfinity equipment that couldn’t get out of its own way. Nobody was building her a runway.

The whole thing cratered. Deegan’s rebuilding now in ARCA West with Bill McAnally Racing, about as far from Ford as you can get. Chevy’s version of this story is messier, not cleaner. Kaylee Bryson earned her ARCA West ride in a Chevrolet off the back of a huge Chili Bowl run.

Good for her. These days she’s bouncing between midgets and Trans Am, still talented, still without a clear next rung. Wallace put his finger on exactly why.

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“Things kind of fizzled out because there wasn’t a huge next step for her to take,” Elledge said.

And it’s bigger than just the women. Ford’s whole development pipeline basically fell apart heading into this year. Haas Factory Team, their best development partner, packed up and left for Chevrolet, dragging Sheldon Creed and Sam Mayer along with them.

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RSS Racing went too, since they needed Haas for their technical setup anyway. Ford scrambled to patch the hole with smaller teams. Hettinger Racing didn’t even survive 11 races. AM Racing has been a mess.

Chevy does this the old-fashioned way, they actually build something. Hendrick, Childress, Trackhouse, they grab talent young and walk them up through ARCA and the O’Reilly Series.

Step by step. Ford skips all that and just tries to outbid somebody for a driver who already made it. Check the standings this year and you’ll see why that matters. Chevy’s got Cup winners all over the place. Ford has one. Ryan Blaney, at Phoenix.

Toyota looked at Chevy’s setup and basically copied it, except they aimed it at women specifically. That’s the part Elledge can’t quite get past.

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Dale Jr.’s Niece Got the Answer in Her Own Family

Funny thing is, Elledge doesn’t have to search far to find what she’s asking for. It already exists. Right in her own house.

Look at her little brother, Wyatt Miller. Fourteen years old, already running more than 50 races a year between dirt sprint cars and pavement late models. JR Motorsports handed him his first pavement opportunity, a part-time Late Model Stock Car deal, while he keeps stacking wins on dirt with the American Sprint Car Series. He’s already cleared 80 grassroots victories. At fourteen.

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That’s the exact same machine that built Chevy’s stars. Logan Seavey, arguably the best dirt racer in the country right now, just got the same treatment this year through Spire Motorsports, straight shot from dirt to asphalt, no detours.

The system clearly works. It’s why JR Motorsports is a powerhouse, and it’s why Wyatt Miller is about to become a household name. The only thing missing is a version of that same machine built for the women coming up through the exact same pipeline Elledge knows inside and out.