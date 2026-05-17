“I Don’t Give A Damn”: Bubba Wallace Makes Feelings Clear, Issuing Clarification to Fans’ Accusations

At the Glen, Bubba Wallace jumped out of his car the moment the race ended, ready to confront Christopher Bell over what he thought happened on pit road. But the real problem began 15 laps earlier, when John Hunter Nemechek wrecked him in Turn 1 and ruined what Wallace believed could have been a top‑10 finish. Later, in an interview with Jeff Gluck, he explained why he reacted the way he did.

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“So, I got wiped out by the 42. I don’t know if TV caught that. We were in potential for a top-10 day, a top-12 day. I got wiped out there following the 45. And when I put so much freaking effort into becoming a better road course racer. I joke with you guys that I suck, and I don’t give a damn about the road course. I really do, right? It’s a competitive nature, and I push hard every time we get into the car.”

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“At that point in the race, man, everything was clicking. And I was at a lap a lap at a time would be faster than 45, be a little slower, be faster. Like, okay, like I’m judging myself against one of the best road courses. And it’s working. And then, wiped out.”

“When that happens, you see freaking red, man. You see red, and you don’t care who’s out there. You don’t care if your wife and kids are out there on the racetrack, you’re going to race the dog shit out of them because you just had everything ripped away from you.”

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That is why Wallace looked so angry when the race ended. Before the spin, the No. 23 Toyota had been one of the better cars in traffic. Wallace was running between 10th and 12th place and even won a stage point earlier in the day. Then the contact with John Hunter Nemechek’s No. 42 happened. While entering Turn 1 with roughly 15 laps left in the 100-lap race, Wallace spun, lost track position, and instantly dropped out of contention.

What made it worse was that Wallace finally felt competitive for once. His frustration has a background attached to it. The road course track has been a weak point for Bubba in the past. From 2018 to 2022, he mostly qualified outside the top 20 on road courses.

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But after that, Tyler Reddick came to 23XI. He has a better command of such tracks. After studying his braking and throttle data, Wallace turned his performance around. And so, before the spin happened, he was running 1:12.820 laps, just 0.07 seconds off Reddick’s top-five pace.

That was the emotional trigger behind everything that happened soon after. Wallace admitted that once the race unraveled, he stopped caring about who he raced aggressively.

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“35 was in that mix, I raced the shit out of him. 20 was in that mix, I raced the shit out of him. Whoever else was in that pack, I didn’t care, just because my race was ruined 30 seconds beforehand.”

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That directly led to the incident with Christopher Bell. With eight laps remaining, Wallace was preparing to enter pit road. At the same time, Bell’s spotter informed the No. 20 team that Wallace was coming in.

Bell went with speed into the corner, expecting Wallace to peel away cleanly. Instead, the two cars ended up side-by-side near the pit entry, squeezing Wallace tightly toward the inside and forcing him to lift sharply to avoid missing the pit road.

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Bell thought Wallace was racing him too hard on worn tires. Wallace was still furious over losing what he believed was a top-10 day. Wallace later explained that Bell never had the full picture during the race.

“They have no idea. So, I put myself in their shoes. So, what you see there on pit road is Bell pissed that I raced them so hard. And that was me simply saying, ‘I don’t give a damn. I just had my race ruined.’”

After the race, FOX cameras showed Bell approaching Wallace on pit road. Wallace gestured aggressively while explaining himself. At one point, he started walking away before turning back after Bell responded again. Kevin Harvick even said on a live broadcast that things did not look settled. Wallace later called Bell privately to explain what caused the frustration.

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“When I called him, he was like, ‘I had no idea that you just got wiped out.’ He thought I was bleeding on old tires. I said, ‘Totally get it.’”

“I said, ‘I would understand that scenario, you would expect me to point you by, and I damn sure would.’”

Watkins Glen Was Not the First Time Frustration Boiled Over for Wallace in 2026

Before the Glen, there was Martinsville, and before Christopher Bell, there was Carson Hocevar. The incident occurred when Hocevar aggressively shoved his No. 77 Chevrolet three-wide under Wallace in the latter half of the race. Wallace later admitted he was frustrated way before that.

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Two laps later, on a Lap 324 restart, Wallace repeatedly hit Hocevar entering Turns 3 and 4 before spinning him into a 12-car pileup. The crash took drivers including Chris Buescher, Erik Jones, and John Hunter Nemechek.

Hocevar recovered to finish 17th, while Wallace’s damaged No. 23 Toyota dropped out with a 36th-place finish. The hit to the standings was huge. Wallace entered Martinsville third in Cup points and left outside the top 10 after losing a 48-point cushion over the playoff cutline in one afternoon.

Meanwhile, Watkins Glen was a rough weekend overall for Toyota. Shane van Gisbergen gave Chevrolet another road-course win after erasing a 29-second deficit in just 17 laps. Chevrolet now leads the manufacturer standings with 884 points, while Ford is second at 749, and Toyota trails at 210.