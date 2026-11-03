“I Don’t Have a Seat Open”- Justin Marks Plays Coy Over Shock Brad Keselowski Trackhouse Rumors

Brad Keselowski’s future in NASCAR has become one of the biggest talking points in the garage, with several teams reportedly linked to the veteran driver. After announcing his departure from RFK Racing, Keselowski made it clear he is not ready to walk away from competition. That has naturally sparked questions about where he could land next. Trackhouse Racing was among the organizations brought into the conversation, prompting team owner Justin Marks to address the speculation directly, shutting down one rumor, but leaving the door cracked open.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Well, I don’t have a seat open next year. I can tell you that,” Justin Marks told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marks was quick to address the growing speculation linking Brad Keselowski to Trackhouse Racing. The team owner made it clear that there is no vacant Cup Series seat for the veteran in 2027. However, the rest of his response offered a little more to consider, especially when he acknowledged that an opportunity involving a driver like Keselowski is always worth exploring.

“Brad is one of these guys that is, I mean, he’s incredibly talented, he’s incredibly experienced, and when somebody like that publicly says, you know, I am not gonna continue doing what I’ve been doing, and I’m open to opportunities, like that phone rings,” Marks explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that he imagined Keselowski was having conversations with teams across the garage and believed that wherever he landed, his arrival would be positive for that organization. Marks then confirmed that Trackhouse already has their three Cup Series drivers lined up for next season: Ross Chastain, Shane van Gisbergen, and Conor Zilisch.

Ross Chastain is set to continue in the No. 1 Chevrolet, with his contract listed through the 2027 season. Shane van Gisbergen signed a multiyear extension in August 2025, keeping him with the organization beyond his original agreement. Conor Zilisch also secured a multiyear deal in August 2025 before moving into the Cup Series full-time in 2026. The team has identified all three as its drivers for next season, although the exact financial terms and expiration dates of the multiyear agreements have not been made public.

ADVERTISEMENT

But he did not completely shut down the possibility of exploring something. “When someone, you know, like that is looking around, trying to do something, it’s always worth exploring it,” he added. Marks did not confirm any negotiations or suggest that Trackhouse was preparing to change its lineup. Still, the comment leaves a distinction worth noting: there is no open seat right now, but the team owner is not dismissing the value of having a conversation with Keselowski.

The speculation surrounding the veteran began after he and RFK Racing announced that they would part ways following the 2026 season. Keselowski joined the organization as a driver and co-owner in 2022 after acquiring an ownership stake in 2021. He eventually built that stake to 20%. However, in 2026, discussions about his future with the team reached a dead end.

ADVERTISEMENT

Keselowski wanted to continue driving while retaining a significant role in competition leadership. RFK’s other owners had a different transition plan. They hoped that Keselowski would gradually move toward a competition leadership position over the next two to three years. Keselowski also explored the possibility of buying the organization outright, but his proposal was rejected. The two sides eventually agreed to separate their interests. This naturally allowed him to pursue opportunities elsewhere while working through the sale of his ownership stake.

The 2012 Cup Series champion has since indicated that he has received interest from multiple organizations. He wants to remain a Cup driver, while team ownership is something he would welcome but does not consider essential to his next move.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaulig Racing has also entered the conversation, particularly after Dodge confirmed its return to the Cup Series in 2027 with the organization. NASCAR’s own analysis identified the team as a speculative landing spot for Keselowski, but pointed to some obstacles in its current lineup.

AJ Allmendinger is under contract through 2029, with options extending through 2032, while Ty Dillon’s contract situation is less clearly defined. Still, industry sources did not expect Kaulig to make a driver change.

ADVERTISEMENT

Keselowski has an obvious history with the manufacturer, having won his 2012 championship with Dodge while driving for Penske. However, Kaulig CEO Chris Rice previously said the team had not discussed a driving opportunity with Keselowski.

“No, I have not had any conversations with Brad Keselowski about driving a Dodge, even if Dodge comes back,” he said.

Similarly, Keselowski has also said he has not had meaningful discussions with Dodge, although he remains open to different manufacturers. For now, Marks has confirmed that Trackhouse has no vacant seat for 2027, even as his comments leave room for further speculation. With Keselowski considering multiple opportunities and Kaulig preparing for Dodge’s return, his next destination remains uncertain.