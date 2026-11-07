For much of 2026, Denny Hamlin looked like the driver with the clearest route to the Cup championship. Four victories and the No. 1 seed put the Joe Gibbs Racing veteran in control before the Chase began. The pressure was supposed to fall on those trying to catch him. Instead, nine races later, Hamlin reaches Homestead third in the standings, facing a points deficit that leaves almost no margin for error as the season reaches its final weekend.

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The opportunity has not disappeared, but it now depends on a near-perfect afternoon and a stumble from the driver ahead. Asked at Homestead how he viewed his title chances, Hamlin did not dress up the situation or reach for the usual pre-race optimism.

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“I don’t have any optimism. I don’t,” Hamlin replied to Zach Sturniolo at Homestead. “I’m here to try to have fun and try to win the race if possible. No matter what I mean, there’s obviously a chance you can win the lottery as well, but do you really count on that?”

The arithmetic explains the blunt response. Hamlin is 70 points behind Kyle Larson and three behind teammate Christopher Bell. He must win and collect at least 17 stage points, or 16 plus the fastest-lap point, to remain in contention. He also needs to finish fifth or better in Stage 1. Larson can clinch with nine points, regardless of what the Toyotas manage. Racing Insights gives Hamlin a 0.2 percent title chance.

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That is a reversal from the start of the postseason. Hamlin entered as the No. 1 seed with a 25-point advantage over the next driver. His four regular-season victories made the No. 11 team the benchmark. That June run reinforced his position as the favorite.

Instead, Hamlin surrendered the points lead after three races. Las Vegas became an early turning point: a pit-strategy miscalculation prevented the team from trapping Larson a lap down, then a Stage 1 spin compounded the damage. A tire issue at Phoenix produced Hamlin’s worst Chase result, 28th, while a spin at Martinsville brought another setback. Six top-10s in nine races could not undo those losses.

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Larson made the most of the opening. The No. 5 Chevrolet won twice in the first six Chase races, then bounced back from a Phoenix DNF with a Talladega victory. His ninth-place run at Martinsville preserved a 67-point lead over Bell and 70 over Hamlin. Hendrick kept scoring as Toyota surrendered ground.

That contrast is uncomfortable for Toyota. Its teams have won 18 races this season and secured the manufacturers’ championship, but the manufacturer has not won the drivers’ title since Kyle Busch in 2019. Toyota has three Cup champions since joining the series in 2007: Busch twice and Martin Truex Jr. once. The race-winning strength is there; converting it into the sport’s biggest prize remains the problem.

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Hamlin’s next comments widened the discussion beyond his own No. 11 operation. He questioned whether Toyota’s organizations should reassess how they approach the championship together.

“I think it needs to be looked at personally internally with Toyota and JGR and Legacy and 23XI,” Hamlin said. “I think we have to figure out that the win ratio to championship ratio has just not been as good as it needs to be. So I think that needs to be a deep dive, and I honestly figure out what needs to be changed.”

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After finishing runner-up in 2010, Hamlin finished in 2nd place again overall last year. Now, if things don’t quite go his way, it could be another runner-up finish.

“I don’t think we should just rinse and repeat, and let’s just do this all again next year. I think we really should think about what it’s going to take to win the big prize at the end because we’re just their cars are too fast for to be just a few. I think two Martin is in there’s three championships in 20 years, so it just that’s just not, we got to fix that.”

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The problem is not a shortage of fast cars. Toyota has multiple organizations capable of winning, but a title also demands clean execution under pressure. Hamlin’s Las Vegas and Phoenix weekends showed how quickly a strategy error or a single setback can reshape a championship run.

Homestead may still leave Hamlin a mathematical route, but the bigger test begins after the finale. Toyota, JGR, Legacy, and 23XI must examine their preparation, communication, and race-day decisions when a title is at stake. Winning races has not been the issue. Turning that speed into a championship is the change Hamlin wants to see.