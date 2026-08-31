“I Don’t Like 16 Either”- Mark Martin Exposes Financial Compromise Defending NASCAR’s ‘Overcrowded’ Chase Cutline

“I think that this is the most perfect compromise that you could ever ask for,” Mark Martin said after NASCAR returned to a 10-race Chase from the elimination-style playoffs. The veteran driver wanted a return to the full-season points format, but in the end they settled on Chase. While the entire championship format changed, the post-season still has 16 drivers competing for the title.

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Out of 36 full-time rides, half of the field will qualify for the title run. And for many NASCAR fans, this number was on the higher end. After hearing the complaints of these fans, Mark Martin has now revealed the real reason why the 16-driver Chase field was retained.

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“Most of the teams have bonuses in their sponsor contracts for making the old playoff system. @NASCAR made the number 16 to keep from hurting them. I don’t like 16 either but I like not hurting teams while getting a good compromise everyone can live with,” Mark Martin wrote on X.

While NASCAR wanted to bring back a more legitimate system, they couldn’t overwrite the financial structure based on the charter agreement. Then there are sponsorship commitments to those teams finishing inside the top 16. And NASCAR also didn’t want to have too much on their plate after settling the antitrust lawsuit with 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports.

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A report by FOX stated that the revenue for a lowest earning organization ranged at $8.2 million per car and $43 million per car for a top tier organization. The year-end points payouts is what the teams strive for and being in the top 16, the teams have increased exposure, which in turn results in sponsor bonuses.

Another added advantage of being in the top 16 is that the future weekly payout can increase for the teams based on their 3-year average performance. More than the purity of the championship format, the field of 16 cars entering the title run keeps the teams financially safe and incentivizes them to fight for those spots.

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In the aftermath of the lawsuit with 23XI Racing, it is understood that NASCAR Cup teams have evergreen charters. However, the financial splits between the governing body and the teams have not been revealed yet. So while the ideal number of‌ cars entering the title run should be around 10-12, it stands at 16.

It’s not just core NASCAR fans, but even the industry insiders and some of the big names in the sport would like to see a 10-driver Chase field. Dale Earnhardt Jr, shared his take on his podcast. “There’s an argument to be said that we need to cut this Chase field down to 10, down to 12. If we want the cut line to be a conversation worth having at this point in the season, you’re gonna have to move that cut line to 12th or 10th.”

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According to him, there was no real hype or storylines before the final regular season Daytona race. “Cause I’m gonna tell you right now, if the cut line was 10th and you got Kyle Larson sitting on top of that, the f****** broadcast is gonna be on it,” he added.

Interestingly, the inaugural Chase year in 2004 had 10 drivers racing for the championship. So the ask of a 10-12 driver field isn’t something new. But, as Mark Martin mentioned, the financial and business side of things is likely to keep this number at 16, unless NASCAR makes major changes.