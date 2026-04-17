“I Don’t…Need It “- Chase Elliott Permanently Shuts Down NASCAR Community’s Ultimate Father-Son Racing Fantasy

Who wouldn’t want to see NASCAR’s former most popular driver race against NASCAR’s current most popular driver? Especially when they’re in the same household. Bill Elliott was the most popular drivers of his time, and his son Chase Elliott is one of the most popular of his era. And over the years, the two have shared the same track and raced against each other. However, the prospect of them doing that again doesn’t seem likely after the #9 driver’s recent comments.

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Chase Elliott hesitant to race against his father Bill because of a 2021 race

During a recent conversation with Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott explained why he wouldn’t prefer to race alongside his father again. Harvick brought up the fact that even at his age, Bill, is still racing in events like Trans Am, IROC, and so on. The former SHR driver wondered if the thought of racing alongside his father comes to mind of the younger Elliott.

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“I want to say yes. I want those moments. I want more of those moments because I do think that is a really special thing to be able to share with somebody who, there’s not many people in your life that totally get what you’re going through that you do on a weekly basis. And when that person is your dad, that is a very rare thing, and something that I know not everyone understands,” he explained.

Having said that, Chase Elliott claimed that after the fairytale outcome of the SRX race in 2021 at Nashville, he’s hesitant to have another shot at racing alongside his father.

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“It was like everything I could ever dream of from racing against him. The environment, the energy, the crowd, like he laid it out there. I felt like he was racing, he got out of that car, and he looked like he had just run 875 laps here in like 1985, and he you could just tell that he wanted to beat me so bad that it was killing him,” he described.

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USA Today via Reuters NASCAR, Motorsport, USA AAA 400 Drive for Autism, May 6, 2018 Dover, DE, USA NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott right stands with his father and former driver Bill Elliott left prior to the AAA Drive for Autism at Dover International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O Haren-USA TODAY Sports, 06.05.2018 13:37:26, 10837367, Dover International Speedway, NASCAR, Chase Elliott, Bill Elliott PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMatthewxOHarenx 10837367

During the season finale at Nashville Fairgrounds, Chase Elliott and Bill Elliott put on a show for the fans as they battled for a large chunk of the 77-lap race. The 2020 Cup champion managed to get to second place by lap 32 after starting the race in fourth. But after many laps of intense racing alongside his father, he managed to take the lead on lap 53. But such was the tight battle between the father and son that within a lap, Bill Elliott took the lead back. In the end, the Hendrick driver won, beating Tony Stewart by a margin of 0.439 seconds with Bill Elliott coming in third.

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Speaking about that night with Kevin Harvick, the #9 driver wondered if he would ever be able to top that night of racing with his father. Therefore, he didn’t feel he would give racing alongside his father a shot again. “I don’t need it again,” Elliott added.

It’s worth mentioning that the SRX finale in 2021 was only the second time Chase and Bill raced alongside each other. The first time was in 2013 in the Alabama Pro 125 Late Model race at South Alabama Speedway. And just like the SRX finale years later, Chase outclassed his father as he won while Bill finished in fourth spot.

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Father-son duos of NASCAR who have raced alongside each other

While Chase Elliott ruled out the possibility of having a third race where he and his father race alongside each other, there have been plenty of times in the past where a father-son duo from NASCAR battled it out on the track.

Arguably, the most famous of those names is Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Dale Earnhardt Jr. The duo raced alongside each other in 36 Cup races between 1999 and 2001.

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Then there’s the Allison duo of Bobby Allison and Davey Allison, who raced against each other in the 1980s and 1990s.

But in the future, there could be another superstar father-son duo who potentially get to race against each other in NASCAR. That would be Kyle Busch and Brexton Busch. While the 2x Cup champion’s son is only 10 years old, he has expressed a desire to race alongside him one day.

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Another name that could join that list in the future is Kevin Harvick and his son Keelan Harvick. Harvick Junior has already started racing competitively and has even beaten his father on track very often.

All of these storylines go to show that NASCAR is a family sport and one where fans’ allegiance to a driver can be passed down to their sons, as was the case with the Elliotts, the Earnhardts, and in future, the Buschs.