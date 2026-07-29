“I Don’t Owe Anybody Anything”- Kyle Larson’s Brother-In-Law Announces Shock Racing Exit Amidst Career Peak

Last year, Brad Sweet made the biggest silly season announcement by retiring from full-time racing. Having won six straight 410 national titles from 2019-2024, the 39-year-old switched lanes. From being just a pure racer, he focused his energy on working alongside his brother-in-law, Kyle Larson, on his new venture, High Limits Racing.

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But a part-time stint with Silva Motorsports sounded like a good option until Sweet realized he wasn’t able to give his best on the racetrack. Just ahead of the Knoxville National, Sweet made up his mind and dropped his racing helmet.

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“Ultimately, you don’t know how you’re gonna feel when you retire from full-time racing. You invest your whole life into racing trying to achieve your goals of winning championships and big races. Making a living racing was always my goal as a kid, and I never imagined I’d have as much success as I did,” Sweet said in a press release.

Even winning 4 races on his part-time schedule wasn’t enough for Sweet to convince himself that he could be competitive. And the tipping point for him was that he didn’t want to disappoint his team, who had shown faith in him for 2026.

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“You don’t just show up and kind of half-ass it, especially when you’re driving for someone like Paul Silva and his team with Trevor Canales. They’re working as hard as anybody out there and put the time and effort in. And so, it’s just not fair. If you’re a Sprint Car racer, you’re trying to win the race or you’re not,” Sweet added.

This decision stunned a lot of sprint car racing fans, as Sweet wasn’t falling off when you take a look at his results. He was enjoying one of the more productive seasons of his career, winning four of his 17 starts (23.5 percent). His highest win rate since capturing 17 victories in 82 races (20.7 percent) in 2021.

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Sweet even explained that he didn’t feel like his magic on the racetrack was fading. But he felt he had accomplished everything there is to accomplish in Sprint Car racing. “I don’t owe anybody anything. I contributed to the sport more than I could possibly imagine. I’ve could meet and win and build relationships with so many great people in Sprint Car racing.”

However, the grind that usually goes into preparing for races was missing. Moreover, his crew chief, Paul Silva, played a vital role in helping Sweet make this massive career decision.

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“He just wanted me to be honest, because, obviously, he could tell I wasn’t that comfortable. I was out of it. He got the feeling just based off my mannerisms that, you know, I wasn’t really enjoying it. I still respect the s— out of Paul and have a good friendship with him. I’m able to kind of step away, and it gives them clarity on their path forward and clarity on my path forward,” Sweet explained further.

Despite the sudden pause, Brad Sweet is going to be around racing. Co-ownership of High Limit Racing and NARC will fill the void. Moreover, he will show up at the Knoxville Nationals as the ambassador for the sport rather than a racer. Emotions can sway a driver’s mind in such a situation, but Sweet has clarity over his decision. “I had a hell of a career, and I had my time, you know, where I rose to the top of the sport and accomplished all my goals. Now I kind of feel like I have nothing to prove.”