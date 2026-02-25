“I Feel Misunderstood” – Female NASCAR Star Breaks Silence on Daytona Backlash With Bold Comeback

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 14: Natalie Decker 35 Joey Gase Motorsports T.N. Dickinson s Witch Hazel Chevrolet talks with her crew during qualifying for the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA O Reilly Auto Parts United Rentals 300 on February 14, 2026 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL.Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: FEB 14 NASCAR OReilly Auto Parts Series United Rentals 300 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260214522300

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 14: Natalie Decker 35 Joey Gase Motorsports T.N. Dickinson s Witch Hazel Chevrolet talks with her crew during qualifying for the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA O Reilly Auto Parts United Rentals 300 on February 14, 2026 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL.Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: FEB 14 NASCAR OReilly Auto Parts Series United Rentals 300 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260214522300

Natalie Decker did not have an easy NASCAR season-opener at Daytona. She found herself wrapped around the critics and in controversy throughout the weekend. While many questioned her participation and pointed out her performance, especially her clash with Sam Mayer, there were quite a few who were not satisfied with her conduct with a popular comedian. But finally, she has broken her silence on it.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Natalie Decker responds to critics for her picture with Bert Kreischer

“I don’t know if I feel misunderstood because I feel like a lot of the hate is coming from my picture with Bert the comedian from the women,” Decker told Samantha Busch on her podcast. She was criticized even before the race began on Sunday, when she clicked a picture with comedian Bert Kreischer with her firesuit down.

Decker claimed that the people who knew her found the act very normal, but for those who didn’t, it was understandably a little weird.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The people that truly know me and my personality, they’re like, yeah, that’s Natalie, like a 100% through and through. That’s her, and we’re proud of her. So, for the girls that really don’t know me that while they, it’s just because they don’t know me,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha Busch (@samanthabusch) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Her statement hints that female drivers like Taylor Reimer, Jade Avedisian, and Karsyn Elledge had spoken on this issue against her.

Bert Kreischer is known for performing shirtless at times. To him, it is a little reminder to have fun while performing. Natalie Decker, who is a fan of his work, also pulled off a similar act with him. Both were shirtless in the picture, and it received quite some attention on social media. However, as she now explains, it was part of her act with the comedian.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, veteran driver Kenny Wallace had also come to her rescue on social media. The one picture was not the only reason she was being targeted for; it was also her crash with Sam Mayer in that NASCAR race that many claimed would’ve been prevented. However, Wallace defended her regarding it. Moreover, he also reacted to her picture with Bert.

“As far as her pulling her firesuit down, she was with a comedian, and that’s what his act was.”

ADVERTISEMENT

At the end of the day, it was quite apparent that Natalie Decker had more things to focus on than the critics reacting to her picture. Although her Daytona run came to a disappointing end with that crash, she has more to look forward to this season.

Decker to participate in more NASCAR races this season

ADVERTISEMENT

The Daytona race, although it didn’t go as intended, was just the opener for Natalie Decker’s NASCAR season. As of now, she has quite a lot on her schedule, which also includes further participation in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series this year.

After her United Rentals 300 run, she will be returning to the track at the Pocono Raceway in June, backed by T.N. Dickinson’s Witch Hazel, who also sponsored her for the Daytona run.

“This partnership reflects who I am at this stage of my life,” Decker added. “Becoming a mom hasn’t changed my drive to compete, and I love that T.N. Dickinson’s Witch Hazel is meeting fans at the track through the #TNCoolMomsClub,” she wrote about her sponsor earlier this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Getty FORT WORTH, TEXAS – JUNE 07: Natalie Decker, driver of the #54 N29 Technologies LLC Toyota, looks on during US Concrete Qualifying Day for the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 400 at Texas Motor Speedway on June 07, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

Following this race, Decker will find herself tied with Venturi Bold Brew for the Focused Health 250 at EchoPark Speedway, A.K.A Atlanta.

While Decker has been consistently participating, she hasn’t exactly been competitive on the field. Her experience in the Truck Series is far more extensive, yet it does not reflect strong performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although she did manage to clinch a top-five finish at Daytona last year, her run this year was below-par. As of now, it remains tough to say if she will earn a full-time seat. However, it does not justify the criticism she got on social media for her picture with Bert Kreischer, to which she responded perfectly.