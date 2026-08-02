“I Figured My Driving Career Is Done”– NASCAR Team Owner Comes Clean On High-Stakes Decision to Sell Everything for His Name

To pay for mistakes made by the person he was driving for was not how Jordan Anderson wanted to begin his stock car racing journey. It was 2014, and he was preparing to take his first step into NASCAR’s national series when the team he was driving for shut down, leaving the finances of everyone involved in limbo. Twelve years later, Anderson has revealed the decision he made in the aftermath, one that went from being the ultimate sacrifice to the launchpad that helped shape his career.

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Anderson revealed on the Business of Motorsports podcast that a few days after crashing his car at Richmond in what is now the ARCA Menards Series East, he started receiving calls from Penske Shocks, his crew chief, and NASCAR about a $40,000 check that had bounced. They all wanted him to square up the payment. Since his name was tied to the team he was driving for, his reputation and legal liability were on the line.

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His first instinct was to call his dad and come clean about the mess he had gotten himself into. That’s when he got a dose of harsh reality.

Anderson’s father asked him to pay the debt off himself, even if that cost him his driving career. He said on the podcast, “So I sold my Super Late Model. I listed it for sale. Found a guy out of the West Coast that bought it. And I think from the sale, I sold everything I had. Kept my trailer, but I sold everything for like $55k, $56k. So, I had a little money left over, paid everybody off, and I figured, ‘All right, you know, my driving career is done.”

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At that stage, Anderson, who didn’t have the wealth to help him coast through this crisis, did not see a way for him to fulfill his NASCAR dreams. But he made it a point to take part in at least one Truck Series race to tell himself that he had done it. And that’s where the doors opened to him for bigger things.

Later in 2014, Anderson landed a ride in MAKE Motorsports’ No. 50 truck at Phoenix, provided he could cover the team’s tire bill. Since he had around $15,000-$16,000 left over from selling his equipment, he was able to do just that. He impressed in the race, as he revealed on the podcast, earning another opportunity the following weekend at Homestead in the No. 74 Chevrolet Silverado for Mike Harmon Racing.

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Anderson met owner Mike Harmon over the offseason and managed to get himself a ride for 2015. He started in 17 out of the 23 races that year.

“So in 2015, we ran the full season with one truck. I kid you not, we took it to Daytona, Atlanta, Martinsville, Mosport… the same truck everywhere. We ran old SB2 engines, and that was kind of the jump that got things going,” Anderson continued in the podcast.

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It wasn’t a smooth ride. Anderson almost emptied his savings to keep his NASCAR dream alive and even failed to qualify for the 2015 Daytona opener, a setback that could have ended it all. But Mike Harmon’s faith in him paved the way to a full-time ride a year later with Bolen Motorsports. Another setback followed when he crashed a borrowed truck at Atlanta, leaving him without both a ride and funding. That inspired the launch of SponsorJordan.com, a crowdfunding campaign that helped him buy a new truck, with Anderson handwriting every contributor’s name on its door.

Anderson finally found stability when he launched Jordan Anderson Racing in 2018 before expanding into the Xfinity Series in 2021. Challenges have continued ever since, but it’s a position he could only dream of when he sold nearly everything he owned to pay off a $40,000 debt.

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Back in 2014, Anderson was convinced his driving career was over. Twelve years later, he’s still part of NASCAR, not just as a driver but also as the owner of his own team, which has a technical alliance with Richard Childress Racing, one of the sport’s giants. That difficult decision ultimately became one of the defining moments of his journey.