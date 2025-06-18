“I Got What I Deserve”: Carson Hocevar Makes Public U-Turn as Spire Motorsports Hands Costly Lesson

In the world of NASCAR, where every move on and off the track is watched with a sharp lens, the standards for professionalism and accountability are high. As the sport grows beyond its traditional borders, expanding into international markets and engaging diverse fan bases, drivers carry the responsibility of not just representing their teams and sponsors but also the integrity of the sport itself. This has become especially relevant in the wake of NASCAR’s recent visit to Mexico City for the Xfinity Series’ Viva Mexico 250, a race celebrated for its warm reception and enthusiastic local crowd. The event was meant to highlight NASCAR’s international outreach, but it also sparked unexpected controversy involving Cup Series driver Carson Hocevar.

While his on-track results have helped him carve out a reputation as one to watch, his off-track remarks during a recent live stream cast a shadow over his budding momentum. Carson Hocevar came under fire after referring to Mexico City and its racetrack as “such a sh– hole” during a Twitch livestream ahead of the Viva Mexico 250 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. He lamented issues like travel logistics, safety concerns, and strict track constraints. Although the Spire Motorsports driver had a change of heart, Spire Motorsports decided to penalize their driver.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Spire Motorsports issues penalty following Hocevar’s livestream controversy

Following backlash, Hocevar publicly retracted the remark on X, admitting that it was based on hearsay, apologizing for making a judgment without firsthand experience, and expressing embarrassment over his words. “Whoa everybody, the truth is the truth. I said something that not only was wrong, I said it without even laying my own two eyes on CDMX or turning one lap in an actual race at an amazing facility that welcomed me with open arms and I go and say that?” Hocevar stated.

AD

“Thank you for the support but I’m not sure we’re on the same page. You guys want me to be me? It was me who said it and it was me who apologized after actually taking the time to explore the city and feel the passion of every fan in attendance. I appreciate the opportunity to learn, and I knew before this weekend what respect means to this organization and I didn’t meet the standard so I got what I deserved.”

While not aware of the initial repercussions of such comments, Hocevar understood the respect that Spire Motorsport holds in the public eye when his comments triggered quick action from the organization, giving him a $50,000 fine, mandatory cultural-sensitivity training and bias awareness training, and a public apology, pledging donation to 3 Mexican nonprofits, including Cruz Roja Mexicana, Un Kilo de Ayuda and Fondo Unido Mexico.

“These actions are consistent with Spire Motorsports’ core value of RESPECT, which is something we proudly display on every race car, team uniform, trackside hauler, and digital channel… Carson Hocevar’s recent comments made during the livestream fell short of that standard. They did not represent the views of Spire Motorsports, our partners, or NASCAR,” the Spire Motorsports team shared a statement.

“I hate learning these lessons in the public eye and bringing any negative attention to Spire or me. We’ve been fast just about every week and I’m sure I have plenty of mistakes left in me,” continued Hocevar. While Hocevar’s performance in the NASCAR Series has been commendable, he is yet to learn how to deal with off-track elements about being a race car driver. And even he admits, he is learning from his mistakes, “I appreciate growing up in front of all of you and you guys get to see the good and the bad. I’m just me. I’m trying. It just doesn’t always go the way I want and I bring a lot of this on myself. However, I love being in this garage, with this team surrounded by the best drivers and fans in the world. See you in Pocono,” said Hocevar.

Hocevar heads into Pocono with both lessons learned and momentum intact. His Cup season to date features multiple Top-10 finishes, threading the needle between youthful aggression and emerging finesse. As he continues to grow on track, the soft lessons off track are shaping him into a more rounded driver. Although Hocevar has made amends with his off-track fumble, he will need to be wary of Stenhouse Jr., as he got tangled with him again in Mexico.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tensions flare between Carson Hocevar and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Just two weeks after their dust-up at Nashville, Carson Hocevar and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. reignited tensions during last weekend’s Viva Mexico 250. Back in Nashville, Hocevar punted Stenhouse into the wall and out of the race, prompting a clear vow of retaliation. While Hocevar claimed the two had a productive conversation afterwards and had buried the hatchet, the peace didn’t last long. In Mexico, the pair clashed on track once again, leading to yet another flare-up, this time ending in an intense post-race confrontation.

Hocevar attempted to explain the incident and clarify that it wasn’t intentional. “I didn’t really hear him,” Hocevar said about Stenhouse’s rant. “I know he was very mad. I was very apologetic. I had just got left and in the marbles and slid a lot longer than I expected. Obviously, number one, [he’s] not somebody I would ever want to hit again. But number two, I wasn’t racing anybody. I was just logging laps, just waiting on a yellow and maybe see if we could put our day back together again.”

On Lap 90 of the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez stadium section, Hocevar, running a lap down, locked up the brakes and got into the rear of Stenhouse, spinning him out of the race. Hocevar further explained, “I just hit a curve wrong, got into the marbles and slid all the way through the corner. I tried to turn left and avoid him, but just a really sloppy day by me and that is another incident of the day that was really just sloppy.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Despite Hocevar’s efforts to explain and even apologize, Stenhouse’s patience had worn thin. The confrontation quickly escalated when Stenhouse approached him post-race, saying, “I’m going to beat your a–. You’re a lap down, you’ve got nothing to do, why’d you run into me for the second time?” When Hocevar tried to offer a verbal apology, Stenhouse snapped, “I don’t give a damn. I will beat your a– when we get back to the States!” before storming off. The conflict may not be over yet either, as Stenhouse’s final warning came over team radio, saying, “Tell him I’ll see him at Pocono.” With both drivers set to be on track there, the rivalry seems far from settled.